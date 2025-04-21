  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Punjab Kings youngster gets jersey signed by both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings youngster gets jersey signed by both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 21, 2025 12:52 IST
Suryansh Shedge got Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Suryansh Shedge got Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's autograph on his PBKS jersey. (Pics: X/@PunjabKingsIPL).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Suryansh Shedge expressed his excitement over getting the autographs of Indian stars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during the ongoing IPL 2025. The 22-year-old got the signatures on his PBKS team jersey.

Ad

The Punjab-based franchise shared a video on X, in which Shedge proudly showcased the two autographs. Calling Kohli his 'hero', he said:

"You see yourself. Whose autograph is it? It is of my legend and hero [Virat Kohli]. I am truly blessed. Like the other day I took a photo with him and now autograph."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shedge was roped in by PBKS for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction. He has scored six runs across two innings in the season.

Virat Kohli shone with the bat in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli notched up a stunning half-century in the team's IPL 2025 match against PBKS at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday, April 20.

Ad

Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 deliveires. He formed a brilliant 103-run partnership in 69 balls with Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket. Bengaluru chased the 158-run target in 18.5 overs, claiming their fifth successive away win in IPL 2025.

It is worth mentioning that during the run chase, Kohli surpassed David Warner to become the batter with most fifty-plus scores in the league's history. The seasoned campaigner has crossed the fifty-run mark 67 times in the competition.

Ad

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. He now has 19 Player of the Match awards to his name in the league. Rohit Sharma, with 20 awards, is the only Indian player ahead of the former RCB skipper.

RCB have secured five wins out of their first eight outings of IPL 2025. They have a net run rate of 0.472 and are placed third in the points table. The Rajat Patidar-led side will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications