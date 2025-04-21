Punjab Kings youngster gets jersey signed by both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Suryansh Shedge expressed his excitement over getting the autographs of Indian stars MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during the ongoing IPL 2025. The 22-year-old got the signatures on his PBKS team jersey.
The Punjab-based franchise shared a video on X, in which Shedge proudly showcased the two autographs. Calling Kohli his 'hero', he said:
"You see yourself. Whose autograph is it? It is of my legend and hero [Virat Kohli]. I am truly blessed. Like the other day I took a photo with him and now autograph."
Shedge was roped in by PBKS for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction. He has scored six runs across two innings in the season.
Virat Kohli shone with the bat in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 clash
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli notched up a stunning half-century in the team's IPL 2025 match against PBKS at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday, April 20.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 deliveires. He formed a brilliant 103-run partnership in 69 balls with Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket. Bengaluru chased the 158-run target in 18.5 overs, claiming their fifth successive away win in IPL 2025.
It is worth mentioning that during the run chase, Kohli surpassed David Warner to become the batter with most fifty-plus scores in the league's history. The seasoned campaigner has crossed the fifty-run mark 67 times in the competition.
Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. He now has 19 Player of the Match awards to his name in the league. Rohit Sharma, with 20 awards, is the only Indian player ahead of the former RCB skipper.
RCB have secured five wins out of their first eight outings of IPL 2025. They have a net run rate of 0.472 and are placed third in the points table. The Rajat Patidar-led side will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24.
