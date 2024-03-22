“Kuch khaas dost aaye” - Suryakumar Yadav poses with NCA mates ahead of IPL 2024

A few Team Indian cricketers recently visited celebrated batter Suryakumar Yadav at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The flamboyant player has been on the sidelines since December after suffering an ankle injury during the T20I series in South Africa.

Suryakumar underwent groin surgery in Germany and took some rest for a while. He then commenced his rehabilitation program at the NCA, aiming to make a comeback in IPL 2024. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter is yet to pass the fitness test.

Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a picture on his story. He posed with Umran Malik, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi. The right-handed batter revealed that his Indian teammates visited him and wished him well for his swift recovery.

"Kuch khaas dost aayein aur jald theek hone ka dava aur dua deke chale gaye," he captioned the post.

Suryakumar's recent Instagram story.

"We are waiting for updates on Suryakumar Yadav from BCCI"- MI head coach Mark Boucher ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians have been sweating over the fitness of Suryakumar Yadav, who is their vital cog in the batting department.

Speaking at the pre-season press conference, MI head coach Mark Boucher revealed that they are still unsure about the return of Suryakumar and were still waiting to hear from the BCCI.

"Surya has been out of the Indian team as well. We are waiting for updates on Suryakumar from BCCI. I don't like to micromanage when we have a world-class medical team that has control of all of this. We trust our medical team to do the right things," Boucher said.

MI captain Hardik Pandya, who was also present alongside Boucher at the conference, opened up about his own injury, saying:

"I was supposed to be out for one and a half months but I pushed to be fit (for World Cup) and the injury got aggravated. When I got fit, the Afghanistan series just started. So I have been fit since then. But there were no games to play."

Who do you think should get a chance in the MI playing XI if Suryakumar Yadav misses a few games in IPL 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.