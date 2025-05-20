Kwena Maphaka times his jump to perfection to pull off a brilliant catch and send Urvil Patel back for a duck in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 game [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Kwena Maphaka produced a moment of brilliance with a perfectly timed leap to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Urvil Patel for a duck in their IPL 2025 clash. The game is being played on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The dismissal occurred on the final delivery of the second over of CSK’s innings. Yudhvir Singh Charak bowled a hard-length delivery on a wicket-to-wicket line. Patel attempted to slog it straight down the ground, but the bat twisted in his hands as he made contact. Maphaka, positioned at mid-on, reacted quickly, moved back, and timed his leap perfectly to complete a brilliant catch.
Watch the video of the dismissal here.
Urvil was dismissed for a two-ball duck, leaving the Super Kings struggling at 12/2 at the end of the second over.
CSK's Ayush Mhatre counters after RR's Yudhvir Singh Charak takes two wickets in an over
After being put in to bat, Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing start. They lost Devon Conway (10) and Urvil Patel (0) in the second over to Yudhvir Singh Charak. Ayush Mhatre counterattacked, hitting two fours in the third over off Tushar Deshpande. Mhatre and Ravichandran Ashwin then targeted Yudhvir, with the RR pacer conceding 24 runs in the fourth over.
At the time of writing, CSK were 55/2 after five overs, with Mhatre (31) and Ashwin (12) at the crease.
Playing XI and Impact subs for both teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), R. Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.
Impact Players: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal.
Impact Players: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore.
