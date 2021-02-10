KXIP likely to change their team name and logo ahead of IPL 2021: Sources

KXIP (Kings XI Punjab) are likely to come up with a new team name and logo ahead of the IPL 2021 season, according to sources. The announcement of the same is likely to happen a day prior to the IPL 2021 auction on February 17th.

Kings XI Punjab changing their name and logo, official announcement to happen on 17th February. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 10, 2021

KXIP began the 2020 IPL season with high expectations as they had a new captain in KL Rahul and fresh team management headed by former Indian legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

However, they made a horrible start to the first half of the season, having lost six out of their seven games. Although the likes of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were scoring heaps of runs, the team as a whole, almost seemed to forget how to win games.

KXIP finally found some form and won five games on the trot. They needed to win at least one of their last two games and improve their net run-rate to qualify for the playoffs. However, they failed to accomplish this and bowed out of the tournament.

KXIP will be hopeful of snapping up big names in the IPL 2021 auction

One of the main reasons KXIP failed to reach the playoffs last season was because of their poor batting. No one from the lower middle-order, especially Glenn Maxwell, contributed consistently for the team.

Maxwell scored just 108 runs in 13 games and failed to hit even a single maximum. Along with a few other players like Krishnappa Gowtham and Sheldon Cottrell, Maxwell has been released by KXIP ahead of the upcoming season.

KXIP have the biggest kitty in the IPL 2021 auction, with INR 53.20 crores to spend. They also have nine slots available, including five for overseas players.

With a number of overseas players like Chris Morris and Steve Smith available in the auction, KXIP will back themselves to build a strong team for the upcoming season.

They will also be hoping that a new team name and logo will bring them some luck and help them win that elusive maiden IPL title.

Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.