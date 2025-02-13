Ladakh school students place special request for MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

A set of school students in Ladakh have placed a special request for former India skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The students of Turtuk Valley School have requested to meet Dhoni as they are huge fans of the former India cricketer.

In a video posted by the school on Instagram, the students can be seen greeting Dhoni. They said they were his big fans and expressed their wish to meet the legendary cricketer.

The students also requested Dhoni to visit their school in Turtuk and meet them. One of the students can also be seen wearing a CSK (Chennai Super Kings) jersey in the video.

"Namaste Dhoni Bhai, hum sab Turtuk se hain, hume aapse milna hai. Hum aapka bohot bada fan hai aur aap humse milne Turtuk aiyega humare mai school mai aapko invite karte hai (Namaste Dhoni, we are from Turtuk and want to meet you. We are very big fans of yours and you please come to meet us in Turtuk our school invites you)," one student said.

"Dear @mahi7781 , your biggest little fans from Turtuk Valley School have a special request—come visit us in Leh and teach us your legendary helicopter shot! ✨🏏💙Tag Mahi Bhai in comments 😍#DhoniInTurtuk #HelicopterShotDream," the video is captioned.

MS Dhoni set to play in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, has continued playing in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Dhoni was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore in the 'uncapped player' category.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the side, Dhoni is certainly expected to play a key role as a player and in the leadership group as well. The 43-year-old has already started preparing for the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni carries immense experience, having played 264 IPL matches and amassing 5243 runs at an average of 39.12 and strike-rate of 137.53 with 24 half-centuries to his name.

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles, making them one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition along with the Mumbai Indians.

