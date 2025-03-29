Lady blows whistle from the neck of another fan during CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match; video goes viral [Watch]

An interesting incident transpired between two opposing fans in the stands during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 match at Chepauk on Friday, March 28. It was during the final over of the first innings when Tim David hit three consecutive sixes against Sam Curran.

A female RCB fan was elated after witnessing the big hits from David and expressed her happiness by blowing the whistle of a CSK supported beside her, who looked disappointed with Curran's poor bowling effort. The whistle was hanging around the neck of the CSK supporter when the RCB fan blew it.

A fan gave a glimpse of the moment by sharing a video. The video has gone viral online, amassing more than 11000 views and getting thousands of likes on X.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Tim David's last over heroics lifted RCB to 196/7 in first innings, which proved to match-winning total in IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first during Friday's contest. The RCB batting unit performed collectively, with impactful contributions from top and middle-order players like Rajat Patidar (51), Phil Salt (32), Virat Kohli (31), and Devdutt Padikkal (27).

Australian big-hitter Tim David utilized the platform and finished the innings with a blazing knock of 22* (8) to take RCB to 196 for seven at the end of the first innings. It proved to be more than enough as CSK could only score 146/9 in the chase and lost the match by a healthy 50-run margin.

Josh Hazlewood stole the show for the Royal Challengers in the bowling department with a brilliant match-winning spell of 4-0-21-3.

Reflecting on the win while speaking to broadcasters after the match, Hazlewood said:

"As a group tonight, I thought we were outstanding. Great mix of pace and spin and we executed our plans nicely. With this wicket here, you get a bit of an up and down bounce. I was trying to hit that 8-10m length. Me and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) are a bit different. With me, it is more of seam, with him it is more of spin."

"Whenever, you get injured, it can be frustrating, but it is about how you use time off. A couple of months in the gym help. We exhibited good energy in the field. Yash Dayal's changes of pace were great today. Having a left-armer helps," he added.

What were your favorite moments from this match? Let us know in the comments section.

