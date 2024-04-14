"Lagra Starc bhai ko bata diya ki World Cup pass aagya hai"- Top 10 funny memes from LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinically by eight wickets in the 28th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday at Eden Gardens. KKR remained in the second position, while LSG slipped down to fifth spot in the points table after the game.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. On the back of contributions from Nicholas Pooran (45), KL Rahul (39), and Ayush Badoni (29), LSG managed to score 161/7 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc starred for the hosts with the ball, picking up three wickets after conceding only 28 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, KKR opener Phil Salt played a magnificent match-winning knock of 89* (47) to power his side to victory in just 15.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer supported him with an anchoring knock of 38* (38). LSG pacer Mohsin Khan was the lone shining light for his team on a disappointing day, finishing with figures of 4-0-29-2.

Fans on social media enjoyed the close IPL 2024 match between KKR and LSG on Sunday. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was a proper hammering" - LSG captain KL Rahul after thumping loss vs KKR in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul reflected on the loss against KKR and said:

"One of those days. It was a proper hammering. Sometimes games is like these are hard to digest. But all teams go through such games in the IPL. We are disappointed. No, the ball started nipping around a lot more in the second innings (on if pitch got easier). It was easier to bat on in the first innings. I can't say we played bad shots. Our execution was off. We were 30 runs short."

Rahul continued:

"If one of the top three or four had batted all the way, we could have make it count. Then we leaked a lot of extra boundaries. No panic but you can't put your feet up. We'll see how we can get better and have difficult conversations. Last two games, we haven't been able to get much over 160. It's on us to see how to get those 180+ totals."

Do you think LSG needs to make any changes to their side to get back to winning ways? Let us know in the comments section.