"Laparwahi ka natija"-Shahrukh Khan, Fans furious as KKR choke against MI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) underwent one of the most sensational collapses in IPL history as Mumbai Indians (MI) unbelievably defended a below-par target of 153 to win the game by 10 runs.

MI were disappointing once again in their batting as they lost 7 wickets for just 38 runs in their last five overs. KKR, on the back of Nitish Rana's fine half-century, were cruising to victory.

But with 31 runs required off the last five overs, the MI bowlers tightened their screws on KKR and didn't give them any easy runs. With every dot ball, the pressure increased and the chasing side imploded, handing the defending champions their first win of the season.

Twitter roasts KKR following a horrible choke

KKR fans were furious with the way their team performed. Even Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan expressed his disappointment with the performance and apologized to the team's fans.

Fans also hailed Rohit Sharma for his brilliant captaincy. Others took the opportunity to troll KKR for making an absolute meal of a straightforward run-chase. Here is what they had to say:

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

More than the pitch I though nerves got the better of KKR in the run chase. Should have won this one easily. #IPL2021 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 13, 2021

Brilliant captaincy by Rohit Sharma to bring himself to bowl 14th over. KKR lost 4 wickets after his crucial over. My man of the match. ❤ #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 13, 2021

Brilliant captaincy from Rohit. Sensed Andre Russell wouldn't take a chance early on & attacked him with men around. Created a chance. Saved Bumrah for Russell. Chahar bowled brilliantly. Fantastic comeback. MI have won 22 out of 28 IPL games v KKR #KKRvsMI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 13, 2021

Advertisement

When mi has no clue, KKR gift them games. This rivalry is elite. 22-6. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 13, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders panicking like they are playing against best T20 side. Lol #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 13, 2021

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's Captaincy was just Outstanding in this match against KKR. He's bowling changes was Brilliant especially when he given the ball Krunal Pandya. Class Captaincy done by Rohit Sharma. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/oyHIQ5nkzj — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 13, 2021

The last time I saw this aggression in a captain was with Gautam Gambhir(KKR)



Now, Rohit does it against KKR.



Too much sauce🔥 https://t.co/DWIN7vYa5h — Kirubhas Shankar (@KirubhasWasHere) April 13, 2021

#MIvsKKR



KKR till 15th KKR till 20th

Over Over pic.twitter.com/5dqiK38eS3 — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) April 13, 2021

Advertisement

Brilliant at the end from #MI. But #KKR those last few overs??? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2021

MI to KKR- Dekha aapne laparwahi ka.natija.

To defend 31 from 30 balls with 7 wickets of the opposition in hand is something which not many sides can defend. Brilliant bowling display from @mipaltan .#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/dIdd603wKL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2021

MI have now won 12 of their last 13 games against KKR, which just goes to show the incredible domination the 5-time IPL champions have over their opponents. 153 was going to be tricky to chase down, but when Rana gave the kind of start KKR needed, it should have been a cakewalk for Eoin Morgan's men.

Shubman Gill threw his wicket away and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar helped MI make inroads into the KKR batting line-up. The leggie also removed Rahul Tripathi early and the KKR camp began to get a bit nervous.

Rana and Shakib Al Hasan threw their wickets away too as Chahar's figures of 4-27 brought MI roaring back into the game. With 22 needed off 18 balls and the likes of Dinesh Karthik at the crease with the explosive Andrew Russell, KKR were still heavy favorites.

Advertisement

But Krunal Pandya, Bumrah and Trent Boult bowled their respective last overs to perfection and MI snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The MI win tarnished Andre Rusell's good day where he picked up five wickets but just couldn't finish the game with the bat.

MI will be upbeat after this win while KKR are left to ponder on the shot selection they made when things were well within their control.