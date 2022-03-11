"Always a member of #OneFamily" - Lasith Malinga pays tribute to Mumbai Indians after becoming Rajasthan Royals' bowling coach

Legendary former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga paid a glowing tribute to his former IPL team, Mumbai Indians (MI), after he was appointed as Rajasthan Royals' (RR) bowling coach on Friday, March 11.

Following the announcement by the Royals that Lasith Malinga will be taking over as bowling coach for the upcoming 15th season of the league, MI's Instagram handle shared a heartwarming post for the champion bowler, celebrating his stellar contribution to the franchise during his playing days.

Check out Mumbai Indians' post here:

Reacting to the post, Malinga wrote that the experience he gained by being a part of a team like MI for over a decade will hold him in good stead in his coaching career.

Lasith Malinga wrote:

"The experience I gained being a part of @mumbaiindians' match winning combination and management for the last 13 years will be an invaluable to (sic) asset to (sic) my new coaching stint. Wishing all the best for the upcoming season. Always a member of #Onefamily"

MI replied:

"@malinga_ninety9 That last line 🥺🥺 💙"

The interaction between Lasith Malinga and Mumbai Indians through their Instagram handles

Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL despite having played in just nine seasons.

In 122 games, played in the period of 2009-2019, the pacer claimed 170 wickets at an average of 19.80 and an economy rate of 7.14, including six four-fors and one five-wicket haul.

"It's a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL" - Lasith Malinga

This is not the first time that Malinga will be donning a coach's hat. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians' coaching set-up back in 2018 and was also appointed Sri Lanka's bowling consultant ahead of the recent T20I series in Australia.

Malinga will work alongside head coach and former teammate Kumar Sangakkara at the Royals.

Speaking on his appointment, Malinga stated:

"It's a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that has always promoted and developed young talent."

The 38-year-old further added:

"I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers with the execution of their game-plans and their overall development. I've made some very special memories in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and now with Royals, (I am) looking forward to new experiences and creating great memories in this journey."

Speaking on this development, Lasith Malinga's former teammate and his future colleague Sangakkara said:

"Lasith is arguably one of the greatest T20 fast bowlers of all time, and to have a personality like his around the training ground, and the expertise he brings to the table, is certainly something we feel the team can benefit from. We have some of the best fast bowlers in our squad and we are delighted that they will have the chance to work with Lasith and get to learn and develop further."

The Royals will kick-start their campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Pune on March 29.

