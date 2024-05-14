"Lavender jersey ka paisa barbad"- Top 10 funny memes as KKR vs GT IPL 2024 clash gets washed out in Ahmedabad

Rain played a spoilsport on Monday (May 13) as the IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got washed out due to persistent showers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, both teams shared a point each between themselves.

KKR now have 19 points from 13 games and confirmed a spot in the top 2 of the points table at the end of the league stage. The Knight Riders will next face RR next Sunday in Guwahati.

GT have crashed out of the playoff race after today's abandoned match and joined the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings on the sidelines. They will square off against SRH on Thursday (May 16) in Hyderabad to cap off their campaign in IPL 2024.

Fans were disappointed after the IPL 2024 match was abandoned without a toss on Monday. They expressed their reactions on the matter by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"It is like playing with 13 players"- KKR opener Phil Salt on his opening partner Sunil Narine

Speaking to the broadcasters ahead of the IPL 2024 match against GT, KKR opener Phil Salt heaped praise on Sunil Narine for his brilliant all-round contributions to the team this season by saying:

"Our point of difference is we’ve got Sunny (Sunil Narine). It is like playing with 13 players with his skill with both bat and ball. So that really frees the rest of us to play the way we want to. Sunny is very chill, as am I in the middle. We know what we do well and we remind each other of that. Hopefully we can keep it going."

On his experience of playing in India, Phil Salt added:

"Lots of different surfaces in India. But it doesn’t vary too much really. I’ve been going about it at Eden Gardens but we’ve got some good wickets away as well, it is just about assessing and adapting on the day. "

Phil Salt will leave India soon to join the England team to commence preparations for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. As a result, he will miss the playoff matches for the Knight Riders.

Do you think KKR can continue their winning run in the playoffs in the absence of Phil Salt? Let us know in the comments section below.

