"Let's go" - Former UK Prime Minister cheers for RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2025 final vs PBKS [Picture]

Former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). He is accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty.

Sunak served as the UK Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024. He cheered for the Bengaluru-based side in the summit cash. Sharing a picture of himself enjoying the match at the stadium with his better half, the 45-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"Let’s go @royalchallengers.bengaluru."

Sunak was also seen interacting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah.

Meanwhile, PBKS won the toss and chose to field first in the IPL 2025 final. A new champion is set to be crowned, as both Bengaluru and Punjab are yet to win an IPL title.

Bengaluru are playing in their fourth IPL final. They previously finished as runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Punjab, on the other hand, have played the final just once (2014) before the ongoing season.

"I'm married into a Bangalore family" - Rishi Sunak on supporting RCB in IPL 2025 final

Rishi Sunak recently stated that he was backing RCB to win their first IPL trophy this year. He mentioned that his wife's family is based out of Bengaluru.

It is worth mentioning that Sunak's wife Akshata is the daughter of N. R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of Indian IT giant Infosys. Talking about his Bengaluru connection, Sunak told the Times of India:

"I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team. We went to matches a long time ago and I used to cheer them on in Downing Street."

Hoping to see England stars Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone deliver impactful performances for Bengaluru in the all-important fixture, Sunak added:

"I'm also hoping for a big contribution from RCB's English contingent — Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone — let's bring it home."

During the interaction, Sunak hailed Virat Kohli as a legend, while revealing that he was gifted the former India captain's bat by S. Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India.

