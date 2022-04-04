"You don't need to remind me about it" - Liam Livingstone puts poor IPL record behind after match-winning effort vs CSK

Liam Livingstone made telling all-round contributions as Punjab Kings (PBKS) routed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 58 runs at the Brabourne Stadium.

After two difficult seasons with the Rajasthan Royals in 2019 and 2021, the English batter has finally found his footing in the IPL. Livingstone is happy to put the disappointments from the earlier two seasons behind him.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Liam Livingstone: 60(32), 2 wickets and a stunner - Livingstone has arrived in IPL. Liam Livingstone: 60(32), 2 wickets and a stunner - Livingstone has arrived in IPL.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Livingstone said:

"You don't need to remind me about it (previous IPL record). Struggled with RR as well last year. Nice to have a performance like this."

Asked to bat first, Chennai reduced Punjab to 14/2 with Mayank Agarwal and Bhanuka Rajapaksa back in the hut. In walked Livingstone, who launched a counter-attack.

By the time he got out, Punjab were well-placed at 115/4 in 10.4 overs. The 28-year-old smacked 62 off just 30 balls, including 5 fours and 5 sixes.

Liam Livingstone was happy to contribute to the victory. He added:

"The first two games hadn't gone my way. Good to contribute to a win. Thought the boys did brilliantly. We got to a target which we thought was defendable and our seam bowlers were outstanding in the powerplay. Got to try to be as smart as we can."

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan (33) and debutant Jitesh Sharma (26) also made useful contributions as the Punjab Kings put up 180 runs on the board. It was enough to seal their second win of the season, bowling out Chennai Super Kings for 126.

"I've spent a lot of time on" - Liam Livingstone on his bowling

Besides his stellar contribution with the bat, the Lancashire cricketer also picked up two crucial wickets with his leg-spin. He dismissed the dangerous-looking Shivam Dube before getting Dwayne Bravo out on the next delivery to set up the game for his side.

Livingstone is hopeful that he can contribute more with the ball. He concluded:

"Bowling is something I really enjoy. Something I've spent a lot of time on. Been nice to contribute. Hopefully, as the tournament goes on, my spin comes into play."

The English cricketer will hope to continue the momentum in their next game against Gujarat Titans on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat