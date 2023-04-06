Liam Livingstone's arrival to IPL 2023 delayed further due to fitness issues

England and Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone's arrival to IPL 2023 has been delayed due to lack of returning to full fitness. An official from the England Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the Englishman is now expected to join in mid-April.

Before the start of the tournament, it emerged that Livingstone will be available for the Punjab Kings from their second game. However, the franchise has played two games without the hard-hitting all-rounder, but have managed to win it.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on Thursday (April 6), an ECB official claimed that the all-rounder's arrival dates still remain fluid:

"He's due to arrive mid-April. He is coming along nicely. He is still working through his rehab on the injury. He is currently working on his rehab at Old Trafford. He will be in India around April 15, the dates are fluid."

Even as Punjab Kings' locked horns against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (April 5) in Guwahati, the 29-year-old was in the nets at Old Trafford. According to Cricbuzz, he was spotted running around the Manchester ground amid Lancashire's county game against Surrey.

The Lancashire cricketer's last competitive game was the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the MCG. He stayed unbeaten at one end and watched Ben Stokes hit the winning run from the other end. The 29-year-old was in line for a Test debut during the Pakistan tour in December before a knee injury ruled him out of all three matches.

Liam Livingstone had an impressive season with Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Liam Livingstone. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the spin-bowling all-rounder came out firing on all cylinders in the 2022 edition as he accumulated 437 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 182.08. The franchise shelled out enormous INR 11.5 crores ahead of the 2022 edition and retained him.

Punjab Kings have already lost Jonny Bairstow due to him failing to recover from his knee injury in time and has been replaced by Matthew Short. They will hope that Livingstone doesn't suffer the same fate as his presence bolsters their side significantly.

Poll : 0 votes