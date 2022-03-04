"Life is so fickle and unpredictable" - Cricket fraternity completely shattered as Shane Warne passes away

The sudden death of legendary spinner Shane Warne has left the cricket fraternity in a state of shock. The reason behind the tragic incident is yet to be made official. A heart attack was reportedly the cause of Warne's sudden demise at the age of 52.
As reported by Fox Cricket, Shane Warne's management team broke the news in a statement. The statement read:
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
The news shattered the cricketing fraternity as Shane Warne is one of the most adored cricketers around the globe. Several current and former cricketers soon took to Twitter to pay emotional tributes to the legendary Australian leg-spinner.
Here are some of the reactions:
"Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie" - Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar was devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Shane Warne and revealed that he would dearly miss him. Tendulkar and Warne shared a storied rivalry on the cricketing field during their playing days, which will forever be etched in cricketing folklore.
The Master Blaster reminisced about the moments the duo shared on the field and stated that he would treasure those memories. Tendulkar's tweeted:
"Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"
West Indies great Brian Lara also put out a heartfelt note on Twitter which read:
"💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed."
Shane Warne debuted in 1992 and went on to represent Australia in 145 Tests and 194 One Day Internationals. He ended his career with 708 scalps in Tests and 293 wickets in ODIs. The iconic leg-spinner also led the Rajasthan Royals to a title victory in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.