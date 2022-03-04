"Life is so fickle and unpredictable" - Cricket fraternity completely shattered as Shane Warne passes away

The sudden death of legendary spinner Shane Warne has left the cricket fraternity in a state of shock. The reason behind the tragic incident is yet to be made official. A heart attack was reportedly the cause of Warne's sudden demise at the age of 52.

As reported by Fox Cricket, Shane Warne's management team broke the news in a statement. The statement read:

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The news shattered the cricketing fraternity as Shane Warne is one of the most adored cricketers around the globe. Several current and former cricketers soon took to Twitter to pay emotional tributes to the legendary Australian leg-spinner.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat . Greatest to turn the cricket ball.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can't believe it

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18 It's difficult to accept that you are gone, Warnie. Just shocked and numb right now. It feels like a personal loss.



You've been my idol and inspiration to take up spin bowling. You were an artist at work with a ball in hand.

BCCI @BCCI The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft.

Jacques Kallis @jacqueskallis75 He was one of the greatest competitors. Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after. Was always a pleasure and challenge playing against him. More importantly loved his kids endlessly. One of crickets greats. Rip Shane. You will be missed

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 It's a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who's gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family

Ravindrasinh jadeja @imjadeja Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne.

Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum ….heartbroken.

Brendon McCullum @Bazmccullum Please no 😢….heartbroken. Already miss "The King" 💔

Yusuf Pathan @iamyusufpathan Shocked to hear the sudden demise of @ShaneWarne. He was one of the skippers I always rated very highly. Very tough to consume this news. Condolences to his family and dear ones.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Lost for words. RIP Shane Warne. One of the greats of the game. Absolutely shocking news. Condolences to his family and loved ones.

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg Stumped, Hoggy Just been stung by a wrong'un coz The King has put the flipper through the pearly gates too early. He lived life to the fullest, and left enough sunshine for me to stand in his shadow. #GreatestEverWarnie

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP 🙏

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Nooooooooooooooo can't believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don't wanna believe this .. totally shattered

Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief.

DK @DineshKarthik Shane Warne ... Really !!!!! ☹️



DK @DineshKarthik Shane Warne ... Really !!!!! ☹️Tell me it's not true please

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Love ya king … 💔

Kumar Sangakkara @KumarSanga2 Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can't believe it.

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you've done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Oh gosh. Unbelievable. Gone too soon. Way too soon. R.I.P., Legend. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. #ShaneWarne

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Our heartfelt condolences to friends, family and fans around the world.



Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets One of the greatest leg-spinners to have ever played the game. Our heartfelt condolences to friends, family and fans around the world. Rest in peace, Warnie. 💔

Yasir Shah @Shah64Y

An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.

Deeply saddened by this news.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world

#RIPLegend

Yasir Shah @Shah64Y Sad day for Cricket! An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us. Deeply saddened by this news. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world 💔 #RIPLegend #ShaneWarne

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders Unbelievably sad day for cricket Can't believe we are typing this... Rest In Peace, Legend #ShaneWarne 💐

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph It's going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14



Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 "Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket" My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal

The reason behind me opting for bowling leg spin

My inspiration my idol since childhood

Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal Can feel my hands shaking as I type this out The reason behind me opting for bowling leg spin My inspiration my idol since childhood RIP LEGEND 💔🙏🏻

David Warner @davidwarner31 Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed

Priyank Panchal @PKpanchal9 Still cannot believe what I am reading about #ShaneWarne Sir's passing away. My condolences are with his family. Rest in peace 🙏🏼

"Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie" - Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Shane Warne and revealed that he would dearly miss him. Tendulkar and Warne shared a storied rivalry on the cricketing field during their playing days, which will forever be etched in cricketing folklore.

The Master Blaster reminisced about the moments the duo shared on the field and stated that he would treasure those memories. Tendulkar's tweeted:

"Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!

West Indies great Brian Lara also put out a heartfelt note on Twitter which read:

"💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed."

Brian Lara @BrianLara And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!

We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!

My condolences goes out to his family.

Brian Lara @BrianLara 💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don't know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed.

Shane Warne debuted in 1992 and went on to represent Australia in 145 Tests and 194 One Day Internationals. He ended his career with 708 scalps in Tests and 293 wickets in ODIs. The iconic leg-spinner also led the Rajasthan Royals to a title victory in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar