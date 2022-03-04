×
"Life is so fickle and unpredictable" - Cricket fraternity completely shattered as Shane Warne passes away

Modified Mar 04, 2022 10:07 PM IST
The sudden death of legendary spinner Shane Warne has left the cricket fraternity in a state of shock. The reason behind the tragic incident is yet to be made official. A heart attack was reportedly the cause of Warne's sudden demise at the age of 52.

As reported by Fox Cricket, Shane Warne's management team broke the news in a statement. The statement read:

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The news shattered the cricketing fraternity as Shane Warne is one of the most adored cricketers around the globe. Several current and former cricketers soon took to Twitter to pay emotional tributes to the legendary Australian leg-spinner.

Here are some of the reactions:

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. https://t.co/YtOkiBM53q
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it
It's difficult to accept that you are gone, Warnie. Just shocked and numb right now. It feels like a personal loss.You've been my idol and inspiration to take up spin bowling. You were an artist at work with a ball in hand. https://t.co/eYdjS6EUFI
The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft. https://t.co/ZXiRUTr5eJ
He was one of the greatest competitors. Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after. Was always a pleasure and challenge playing against him. More importantly loved his kids endlessly. One of crickets greats. Rip Shane. You will be missed
It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family
RIP LEGEND 🙏🏿 😞 #ShaneWarne
Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻
Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. https://t.co/4rjArGHpSp
Please no 😢….heartbroken. Already miss “The King” 💔
Shocked to hear the sudden demise of @ShaneWarne. He was one of the skippers I always rated very highly. Very tough to consume this news. Condolences to his family and dear ones. https://t.co/M7Z3Uv8ori
Lost for words. RIP Shane Warne. One of the greats of the game. Absolutely shocking news. Condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/zEWP0tKSII
Just been stung by a wrong'un coz The King has put the flipper through the pearly gates too early. He lived life to the fullest, and left enough sunshine for me to stand in his shadow. #GreatestEverWarnieStumped, Hoggy https://t.co/wgpKOo6nXn
Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP 🙏
Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered
In utter disbelief and shocked https://t.co/Loroq7f8n4
Surely not?? Utterly heartbreaking.
RIP 💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/MIcsBEjfL6
Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend!
I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief.
Shane Warne ... Really !!!!! ☹️Tell me it's not true please
Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend https://t.co/pigrD785gC
💔 Love ya king …
No, it just can’t be…
😢 https://t.co/ghnYUoZRww
Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it.
The world will remember you... Rest in Peace #Legend https://t.co/z08OHhFXsJ
Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/wO7VenwVSD
Can’t believe @ShaneWarne is no more with us. RIP King of Spin. #shanewarne https://t.co/Pl0DsC6uPb
Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading
Completely shocked with the news of #shanewarneYou will be missed legend @ShaneWarne https://t.co/rEhO3iHy36
Oh gosh. Unbelievable. Gone too soon. Way too soon. R.I.P., Legend. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. #ShaneWarne
- Your contribution to cricket will always be remembered #ShaneWarne 🏏 (1969-2022) https://t.co/xzgfxhrhYz
One of the greatest leg-spinners to have ever played the game. Our heartfelt condolences to friends, family and fans around the world.Rest in peace, Warnie. 💔 https://t.co/kqQuiTZMRT
Shane warne💔
@FoxCricket Oh God! This is terrible news. Shocking!!#Shanewarne
Sad day for Cricket!An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.Deeply saddened by this news.My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world 💔#RIPLegend#ShaneWarne https://t.co/1msDev2JoF
Unbelievably sad day for cricketCan’t believe we are typing this... Rest In Peace, Legend #ShaneWarne 💐 https://t.co/jTIzXiB4Qi
Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP
- Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away... https://t.co/r5SxwUFjXm
It’s going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. https://t.co/r3GGYVvuG2
"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket" My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 https://t.co/YgfvY1WaS0
Can feel my hands shaking as I type this outThe reason behind me opting for bowling leg spin My inspiration my idol since childhood RIP LEGEND 💔🙏🏻 https://t.co/Dgnz5BdRCt
Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed instagram.com/p/Car2KD3Jcpw/…
Still cannot believe what I am reading about #ShaneWarne Sir’s passing away. My condolences are with his family. Rest in peace 🙏🏼

"Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie" - Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Shane Warne and revealed that he would dearly miss him. Tendulkar and Warne shared a storied rivalry on the cricketing field during their playing days, which will forever be etched in cricketing folklore.

The Master Blaster reminisced about the moments the duo shared on the field and stated that he would treasure those memories. Tendulkar's tweeted:

"Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"
Shocked, stunned & miserable…Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! https://t.co/219zIomwjB

West Indies great Brian Lara also put out a heartfelt note on Twitter which read:

"💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed."
💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!My condolences goes out to his family.RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. https://t.co/sQOrL9dIyM
Shane Warne debuted in 1992 and went on to represent Australia in 145 Tests and 194 One Day Internationals. He ended his career with 708 scalps in Tests and 293 wickets in ODIs. The iconic leg-spinner also led the Rajasthan Royals to a title victory in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

