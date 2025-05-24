“Like getting your right hand cut away” - Mohammad Kaif’s massive claim on RCB star after loss in IPL 2025 match vs SRH

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has said that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) desperately need Josh Hazlewood back in the mix if they want a serious crack at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 trophy. The Australian pacer has missed the team's last two matches, and is yet to rejoin the squad after the tournament's brief suspension.

In the right-arm bowler's absence, RCB have included Lungi Ngidi as their frontline overseas bowler. He picked up figures of 3-30 in the team's tense win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but was among the most expensive bowlers in the subsequent clash.

RCB have felt Hazlewood's absence so far in a crippling manner, conceding over 200 runs in each of the two recent matches that he has missed. The Rajat Patidar-led side now risk losing out on a top-two place after the 42-run loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where they leaked 231 runs in the first innings.

Mohammad Kaif opined that the RCB bowling unit are handicapped without Hazlewood, and are lacking his services across all phases of the innings.

"All of RCB's hard work could be spoiled because Hazlewood was not there for RCB in these last two matches. In both those matches RCB have conceded over 200 runs, first against CSK, and now against SRH in this match. Without him, this bowling attack is one-dimensional. Until Hazlewood was there, RCB had conceded only 200 runs once this season," Kaif said in a video posted on his Twitter/X account.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal looked great while bowling along with Hazlewood, but without him it looks different. They are missing him at the moment. If Hazlewood fails to be fit in time, and remains unavailable, then it will be difficult for RCB to win during the business end of the tournament. Not having Hazlewood is like getting your right hand cut away," Kaif added.

The pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Lungi Ngidi conceded a combined total of 130 runs off their 11 overs, with a couple of wickets in return.

Josh Hazlewood training in Brisbane as part of rehab and WTC Final Preparations as RCB await his return

RCB will lose the services of Lungi Ngidi soon as he is set to depart for England to join the South Africa national side ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. The three-time finalists, who still have a chance of finishing in the top two, need Hazlewood in their side more than ever in such circumstances.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Hazlewood's rehab following the shoulder niggle is going well in Brisbane, and he should join the RCB squad in time for the all-important playoffs.

