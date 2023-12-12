List of players with ₹1.5 crore base price for IPL 2024 auction

The final list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction, which will be held in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19, has been confirmed. A total of 333 cricketers have been picked to go under the hammer as franchises look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.

Of the players who have been shortlisted for the mini-auction, 214 are Indian cricketers and 119 are overseas players, of which two are from Associate nations. The list has 116 capped players, 215 uncapped cricketers and two from Associate nations.

While a total of 333 players have been chosen to be part of the auction, a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up on the big day, with 30 of them being overseas slots.

The franchises have a combined purse of ₹262.95 crore heading into the IPL 2024 auction. With ₹38.15 crore, Gujarat Titans (GT) have the highest salary purse left, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the least with ₹13.15 crore.

Players with reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore for IPL auction 2024

Thirteen players with a base price of ₹1.5 crore will feature in the IPL 2024 auction. The list includes Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, Australian pacer Daniel Sams and England all-rounder Chris Jordan.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made the surprise move of releasing Hasaranga ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Sri Lankan cricketer was purchased by RCB for ₹10.75 crore at the 2022 mega auction.

Hasaranga picked up 26 wickets in 16 games at an average of 16.54 and an economy rate of 7.54 in the 2022 edition. Last season, he claimed nine scalps in eight matches at an average of 28.67.

Hasaranga, however, has been plagued by injury issues of late and missed the 2023 ODI World Cup in India recently. The RCB management’s decision to trade in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians (MI) also played a key role in the move to let go Hasaranga.

Below is the list of players who are in the ₹1.5 crore bracket for the Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Philip Salt, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, James Neesham, Daniel Sams, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jhye Richardson, Tim Southee