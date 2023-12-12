List of players with ₹2 crore base price for IPL 2024 auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, December 11, released the final player list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. A total of 333 cricketers have been picked to go under the gavel in Dubai on December 19.

Of the 333 cricketers, 214 are Indian players and 119 are overseas, including two players from associate nations. The IPL 2024 auction list features 116 capped players, 215 uncapped players, and the two associate nation cricketers.

While 333 names have been chosen for the auction process, the 10 IPL franchises combined can fill up a maximum of 77 slots, with 30 overseas slots available.

Twenty-three players have included their names in the highest price bracket of ₹2 crore. Only three Indians have set their base price at ₹2 crore - pacers Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Among overseas players, Harry Brook, Travis Head, Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, and Australian captain Pat Cummins have set their reserve price at ₹2 crore.

Players with a reserve price of ₹2 crore for the IPL auction 2024

The Indian trio of Harshal, Umesh, and Thakur were released by their respective franchises ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Harshal claimed 14 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023 but was very expensive, going at an economy rate of 9.66.

Umesh managed only one wicket in eight matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023, going at an economy rate of 9.95. All-rounder Thakur also had a disappointing season for KKR. He managed only seven wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 10.48. With the bat, he scored 113 runs, averaging 14.13.

Speaking of England’s dashing batter Brook, he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a disappointing IPL 2023 season. The right-hander did manage a hundred, but was poor otherwise.

Below is the complete list of players with ₹2 crore reserve price for the IPL 2024 auction.

Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Harry Brook, Travis Head, Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, David Willey, Ben Duckett, and Mustafizur Rahman.