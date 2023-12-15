List of players with ₹40 lakh and ₹30 lakh base price for IPL 2024 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19. The initial list of 1166 players who had put their names for the auction has been pruned down to 333 in the final roster. A maximum of 77 slots are available to be filled up with up to 30 for overseas players.

Out of the 333 cricketers who have been shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction, 214 are Indian cricketers and 119 are overseas players, two of whom are from Associate nations. The auction list features 116 capped cricketers, 215 uncapped players as well as the two Associate nation cricketers.

If we look at the purse available with teams ahead of the auction, the franchises have a combined salary cap of ₹262.95 crore. Gujarat Titans (GT) have the highest purse of ₹38.15 crore remaining, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can fill up the most number of slots - 12, four of them being overseas slots.

Cricketers with a reserve price of ₹40 lakh and ₹30 lakh for IPL auction 2024

In the final auction list, there are 23 players with the highest reserve price of ₹2 crore, while 13 cricketers have placed their names in the ₹1.5 crore.

Further, 14 players feature in the ₹1 crore price bracket and 11 in the ₹75 lakh category.

Only four players have put their names up for auction in the ₹40 lakh category. They are Shahrukh Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Benny Howell, and Jalaj Saxena. Of the four, the big-hitting Shahrukh is likely to be in high demand at the IPL 2024 auction. He was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) when the retention list was announced by all franchises.

Shahrukh has featured in 33 IPL matches so far, scoring 426 runs at an average of 20.29 and a strike rate of 134.81.

Speaking of players with ₹30 lakh base price, six cricketers have put up their names in this category. South Africa’s Corbin Bosch, Afghanistan’s Izharulhuq Naveed, and Indians Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Basil Thampi, Lalit Yadav, and S Midhun.

Bosch is an all-rounder who has scored 529 runs in 53 T20s and has claimed 27 wickets with his pace bowling.

