GT Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans on Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction

Gujarat Titans, one of the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s newest franchises, had an eventful day at the mega-auction in Bengaluru. The Titans bought seven players on day one, splurging the most on New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson (₹10 crores). The franchise purchased two more overseas stars in Jason Roy and Noor Ahmed.

Although the Titans have shored up their bowling with the inclusion of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmed, their batting unit needs attention. Jason Roy and Shubman Gill remain the only two top-order and established batters. Abhinav Manohar, bought for 2.6 crores, is an untested prospect.

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans Some crazy replies here but we just wanted to promote our website's auction centre 🙃 🏽 gujarattitansipl.com. #IPLAuction Some crazy replies here but we just wanted to promote our website's auction centre 🙃 😜 Some crazy replies here but we just wanted to promote our website's auction centre 🙃👉🏽 gujarattitansipl.com. #IPLAuction https://t.co/wEamlOGugv

Ranking order for Gujarat Titans' purchased cricketers (From least to most expensive):

R Sai Kishore - ₹30 lakhs

Jason Roy - ₹2 crores

Abhinav Manohar - ₹2.6 crores

Noor Ahmed - ₹3 crores

Mohammed Shami - ₹6.25 crores

Rahul Tewatia - ₹9 crores

Lockie Ferguson - ₹10 crores

Gujarat will likely spend the remaining 18.85 crores on day two on batters. One of the most crucial elements missing in their squad is a wicketkeeper. The likes of Matthew Wade, Sam Billings and Wriddhiman Saha, who found no takers on day one, could come into play for them on Sunday.

In terms of batting, Suresh Raina, David Miller and Steve Smith could come into contention for Gujarat after going unsold on the opening day.

Day one of the mega-auction belonged to Ishan Kishan, for whom the Mumbai Indians broke their bank by shelling out ₹15.25 crores. Other players who earned big bucks were Shahrukh Khan, Avesh Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya and many more.

Also Read Article Continues below

As far as overseas players go, Wanindu Hasaranga and Nicholas Pooran earned ₹10.75 crores each. Ferguson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, and Shimron Hetmyer were the other players who picked up massive paydays on Saturday.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar