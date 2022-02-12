×
GT Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans on Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction

Lockie Ferguson. (Image Credits: Twitter)
Lockie Ferguson. (Image Credits: Twitter)
Aayushman Vishwanathan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Gujarat Titans, one of the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s newest franchises, had an eventful day at the mega-auction in Bengaluru. The Titans bought seven players on day one, splurging the most on New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson (₹10 crores). The franchise purchased two more overseas stars in Jason Roy and Noor Ahmed.

Although the Titans have shored up their bowling with the inclusion of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmed, their batting unit needs attention. Jason Roy and Shubman Gill remain the only two top-order and established batters. Abhinav Manohar, bought for 2.6 crores, is an untested prospect.

😜 Some crazy replies here but we just wanted to promote our website's auction centre 🙃👉🏽 gujarattitansipl.com. #IPLAuction https://t.co/wEamlOGugv

Ranking order for Gujarat Titans' purchased cricketers (From least to most expensive):

R Sai Kishore - ₹30 lakhs

Jason Roy - ₹2 crores

Abhinav Manohar - ₹2.6 crores

Noor Ahmed - ₹3 crores

Mohammed Shami - ₹6.25 crores

Rahul Tewatia - ₹9 crores

Lockie Ferguson - ₹10 crores

.@gujarat_titans - Well done! Congratulations @rahultewatia02 - He will be part of the Gujarat Titans 😎💪#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies https://t.co/O3uKDhSnOa

Gujarat will likely spend the remaining 18.85 crores on day two on batters. One of the most crucial elements missing in their squad is a wicketkeeper. The likes of Matthew Wade, Sam Billings and Wriddhiman Saha, who found no takers on day one, could come into play for them on Sunday.

In terms of batting, Suresh Raina, David Miller and Steve Smith could come into contention for Gujarat after going unsold on the opening day.

Day one of the mega-auction belonged to Ishan Kishan, for whom the Mumbai Indians broke their bank by shelling out ₹15.25 crores. Other players who earned big bucks were Shahrukh Khan, Avesh Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya and many more.

As far as overseas players go, Wanindu Hasaranga and Nicholas Pooran earned ₹10.75 crores each. Ferguson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, and Shimron Hetmyer were the other players who picked up massive paydays on Saturday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
