List of players sold in IPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction 2023 is officially in the history books. The one-day event took place in Kochi, where the 10 franchises shelled out enormous amounts of money to sign the players of their choice for the upcoming IPL season.
Sam Curran became the highest-paid player in IPL history. Punjab Kings went all out for him and splurged ₹18.5 crore to recruit him for the 2023 IPL season. Ben Stokes found a new home with the Chennai Super Kings, while Piyush Chawla returned to the Mumbai Indians.
Josh Little became the first Ireland player to earn an IPL contract. Defending champions Gujarat Titans roped him in for ₹4.4 crore. Similarly, David Wiese became the first Namibian player to earn an IPL deal when the Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for ₹1 crore.
IPL 2023 Auction Sold Players List With Prices
Now that the auction has been completed, here is the complete list of players sold at IPL 2023 Auction with their prices:
Sam Curran - Punjab Kings - ₹18.50 Crore
Phil Salt - Delhi Capitals - ₹2 crore
Odean Smith - Gujarat Titans - ₹0.5 Crore
Sikandar Raza - Punjab Kings - ₹0.5 Crore
Jason Holder - Rajasthan Royals - ₹5.75 Crore
Nicholas Pooran - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹16 Crore
Cameron Green - Mumbai Indians - ₹17.5 Crore
Joe Root - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1 Crore
Shakib Al Hasan - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹1.5 Crore
Ben Stokes - Chennai Super Kings - ₹16.25 Crore
Murugan Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.2 Crore
Kyle Jamieson - Chennai Super Kings - ₹1 Crore
Rilee Rossouw - Delhi Capitals - ₹4.6 Crore
Piyush Chawla - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.5 Crore
Amit Mishra - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.5 Crore
Harpreet Bhatia - Punjab Kings - ₹0.4 Crore
Heinrich Klaasen - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹5.25 Crore
Manish Pandey - Delhi Capitals - ₹2.40 Crore
KM Asif - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.3 Crore
Will Jacks - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹3.20 Crore
Romario Shepherd - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.50 Crore
Kane Williamson - Gujarat Titans - ₹2 crore
Mandeep Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.5 Crore
Akeal Hosein - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹1 Crore
Harry Brook - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹13.25 crore
Litton Das - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.50 Crore
Mayank Agarwal - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹8.25 crore
Ajinkya Rahane - Chennai Super Kings - ₹0.5 crore
Daniel Sams - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.75 Crore
Manoj Bhandage - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.2 Crore
Mayank Dagar - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹1.8 Crore
Duan Jansen - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore
Prerak Mankad - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.2 Crore
Donovan Ferreira - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.5 Crore
Ishant Sharma - Delhi Capitals - ₹0.50 Crore
Himanshu Sharma - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.20 Crore
Urvil Patel - Gujarat Titans - ₹0.2 Crore
Vishnu Vinod - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore
Vidwath Kaverappa - Punjab Kings - ₹0.2 Crore
Adam Zampa - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1.5 Crore
Rajan Kumar - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.7 Crore
Vaibhav Arora - Kolkata Knight Riders ₹0.60 Crore
Yash Thakur - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.45 Crore
Shivam Mavi - Gujarat Titans - ₹6 Crore
Mukesh Kumar - Delhi Capitals - ₹5.50 Crore
Suyash Sharma - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.2 Crore
Anmolpreet Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹0.2 Crore
Joshua Little - Gujarat Titans - ₹4.4 Crore
Mohit Sharma - Gujarat Titans - ₹0.5 Crore
Shams Mulani - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore
N Jagadeesan - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.90 Crore
KS Bharat - Gujarat Titans - ₹1.20 Crore
Upendra Singh Yadav - Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹0.25 Crore
Swapnil Singh - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.2 Crore
David Wiese - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹1 Crore
Nitish Kumar Reddy - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹0.2 Crore
Avinash Singh - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.6 Crore
Kunal Rathore - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.2 Crore
Sonu Yadav - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.2 Crore
Kulwant Khejroliya - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.2 Crore
Adil Rashid - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹2 crore
Mayank Markande - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹0.5 crore
Ajay Mandal - Chennai Super Kings - ₹0.2 Crore
Mohit Rathee - Punjab Kings - ₹0.2 Crore
Nehal Wadhera - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore
Bhagath Varma - Chennai Super Kings - ₹0.2 Crore
Shivam Singh - Punjab Kings - ₹0.2 Crore
Akash Vashist - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.2 Crore
Naveen Ul Haq - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.5 Crore
Yudhvir Charak - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.2 Crore
Raghav Goyal - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore
Abdul PA - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.2 Crore
