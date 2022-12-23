List of players sold in IPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction 2023 is officially in the history books. The one-day event took place in Kochi, where the 10 franchises shelled out enormous amounts of money to sign the players of their choice for the upcoming IPL season.

Sam Curran became the highest-paid player in IPL history. Punjab Kings went all out for him and splurged ₹18.5 crore to recruit him for the 2023 IPL season. Ben Stokes found a new home with the Chennai Super Kings, while Piyush Chawla returned to the Mumbai Indians.

Josh Little became the first Ireland player to earn an IPL contract. Defending champions Gujarat Titans roped him in for ₹4.4 crore. Similarly, David Wiese became the first Namibian player to earn an IPL deal when the Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for ₹1 crore.

IPL 2023 Auction Sold Players List With Prices

Now that the auction has been completed, here is the complete list of players sold at IPL 2023 Auction with their prices:

Sam Curran - Punjab Kings - ₹18.50 Crore

Phil Salt - Delhi Capitals - ₹2 crore

Odean Smith - Gujarat Titans - ₹0.5 Crore

Sikandar Raza - Punjab Kings - ₹0.5 Crore

Jason Holder - Rajasthan Royals - ₹5.75 Crore

Nicholas Pooran - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹16 Crore

Cameron Green - Mumbai Indians - ₹17.5 Crore

Joe Root - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1 Crore

Shakib Al Hasan - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹1.5 Crore

Ben Stokes - Chennai Super Kings - ₹16.25 Crore

Murugan Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.2 Crore

Kyle Jamieson - Chennai Super Kings - ₹1 Crore

Rilee Rossouw - Delhi Capitals - ₹4.6 Crore

Piyush Chawla - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.5 Crore

Amit Mishra - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.5 Crore

Harpreet Bhatia - Punjab Kings - ₹0.4 Crore

Heinrich Klaasen - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹5.25 Crore

Manish Pandey - Delhi Capitals - ₹2.40 Crore

KM Asif - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.3 Crore

Will Jacks - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹3.20 Crore

Romario Shepherd - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.50 Crore

Kane Williamson - Gujarat Titans - ₹2 crore

Mandeep Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.5 Crore

Akeal Hosein - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹1 Crore

Harry Brook - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹13.25 crore

Litton Das - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.50 Crore

Mayank Agarwal - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹8.25 crore

Ajinkya Rahane - Chennai Super Kings - ₹0.5 crore

Daniel Sams - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.75 Crore

Manoj Bhandage - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.2 Crore

Mayank Dagar - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹1.8 Crore

Duan Jansen - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore

Prerak Mankad - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.2 Crore

Donovan Ferreira - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.5 Crore

Ishant Sharma - Delhi Capitals - ₹0.50 Crore

Himanshu Sharma - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.20 Crore

Urvil Patel - Gujarat Titans - ₹0.2 Crore

Vishnu Vinod - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore

Vidwath Kaverappa - Punjab Kings - ₹0.2 Crore

Adam Zampa - Rajasthan Royals - ₹1.5 Crore

Rajan Kumar - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.7 Crore

Vaibhav Arora - Kolkata Knight Riders ₹0.60 Crore

Yash Thakur - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.45 Crore

Shivam Mavi - Gujarat Titans - ₹6 Crore

Mukesh Kumar - Delhi Capitals - ₹5.50 Crore

Suyash Sharma - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.2 Crore

Anmolpreet Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹0.2 Crore

Joshua Little - Gujarat Titans - ₹4.4 Crore

Mohit Sharma - Gujarat Titans - ₹0.5 Crore

Shams Mulani - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore

N Jagadeesan - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.90 Crore

KS Bharat - Gujarat Titans - ₹1.20 Crore

Upendra Singh Yadav - Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹0.25 Crore

Swapnil Singh - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.2 Crore

David Wiese - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹1 Crore

Nitish Kumar Reddy - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹0.2 Crore

Avinash Singh - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.6 Crore

Kunal Rathore - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.2 Crore

Sonu Yadav - Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹0.2 Crore

Kulwant Khejroliya - Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹0.2 Crore

Adil Rashid - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹2 crore

Mayank Markande - Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹0.5 crore

Ajay Mandal - Chennai Super Kings - ₹0.2 Crore

Mohit Rathee - Punjab Kings - ₹0.2 Crore

Nehal Wadhera - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore

Bhagath Varma - Chennai Super Kings - ₹0.2 Crore

Shivam Singh - Punjab Kings - ₹0.2 Crore

Akash Vashist - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.2 Crore

Naveen Ul Haq - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.5 Crore

Yudhvir Charak - Lucknow Super Giants - ₹0.2 Crore

Raghav Goyal - Mumbai Indians - ₹0.2 Crore

Abdul PA - Rajasthan Royals - ₹0.2 Crore

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes