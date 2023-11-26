List of purse remaining for all 10 franchises ahead of IPL 2024 auction

IPL 2024 Auction will happen on December 19 in Dubai. Before the mini auction, all 10 franchises received an opportuity to retain and release players from their IPL 2023 squads. The deadline to announce the list was 4 PM today. All teams have met the deadline and declared their respective lists.

A majority of the franchises have decided to retain the core players of their squads ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. Each team has at least ₹13 crore in their purse for the auction on December 19.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest purse value remaining. The Lucknow-based franchise have ₹13.15 crore left to spend. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore have the highest purse value remaining. RCB can spend a maximum of ₹40.75 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction. Here is the list of all teams:

IPL Auction 2024 Purse Value of all 10 teams as on November 26:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - ₹13.15 crore.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - ₹14.5 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI) - ₹15.25 crore.

Gujarat Titans (GT) - ₹13.85 crore.

Delhi Capitals (DC) - ₹28.95 crore.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - ₹29.1 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - ₹31.4 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - ₹32.7 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - ₹34 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - ₹40.75 crore.

How much money does CSK have in their purse for IPL Auction 2024?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have ₹31.4 crore remaining in their auction purse. CSK boosted their purse by releasing big names like Ben Stokes (unavailable) and Ambati Rayudu (retired) from the squad.

How much money does RCB have in their purse for IPL 2024 Auction?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have ₹40.75 crore available to spend at the auction. The Bangalore-based franchise released top signings like Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga to boost their auction purse.