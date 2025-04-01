Lockie Ferguson knocks over Aiden Markram after getting hit for 4 & 6 in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bounced back in style after getting hit for a boundary and a six to knock over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Aiden Markram. The IPL 2025 match is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

PBKS made a lone change to their winning combination from the last game, bringing in Ferguson in place of Azmatullah Omarzai. The Kiwi speedster, making his debut for the franchise, made an immediate impact with the new ball.

After conceding just four runs in his first over, Markram took on Ferguson in the fourth over of the innings, hitting him for a boundary and six. However, the right-arm pacer kept calm and bounced back in style to knock over the LSG opener.

It was a full-length delivery from Lockie Ferguson that came back in after pitching outside the off-stump. Markram tried to dispatch it for another boundary over the mid-off fielder. However, his feet didn't move at all, and the right-handed batter could only manage to get an inside edge before the ball crashed into the off-stump.

Ferguson, who had the last laugh, was all pumped up after picking up the wicket as Punjab reduced LSG to 32/2 in four overs.

Watch the clip here:

The dismissal saw the arrival of Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant in the middle. However, the southpaw couldn't make any mark as he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell, to leave LSG reeling at 35/3 inside five overs.

Lockie Ferguson's record in IPL

The 33-year-old fast bowler has been a household name in the IPL. He made his debut for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, he picked up three wickets in four matches.

Lockie Ferguson didn't play the next season and joined the Kolkata Knight Riders before IPL 2019. He played three seasons for the Kolkata-based franchise, picking up 21 wickets in 18 games.

The Kiwi pacer was part of the Gujarat Titans' title-winning squad in IPL 2022. He played a crucial role in the franchise lifting the elusive trophy, scalping 12 wickets in 13 matches.

Ferguson returned to Kolkata the next season and picked up only one wicket in three games. Last year, the right-arm pacer turned up for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, taking nine wickets in seven matches.

