"Long career awaits"- Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma applauds Riyan Parag after RR beat RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal Sharma, applauded Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag after his brilliant match-winning contribution in the IPL 2024 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Royals clinched a four-wicket victory and booked their spot in Qualifier 2.

RCB batted first in the match and scored 172/8 in 20 overs. RR then got off to a decent start and looked in a comfortable position at 81/1 before being reduced to 112/4.

As he did multiple times this season, Riyan Parag shouldered the responsibility in the tricky phase and played a sensible knock of 36 (26) to stabilize things in the company of Shimron Hetmyer (26). However, Parag could not finish the job as he perished in the 18th over. Rovman Powell (16*) then played a blazing cameo to take RR over the line in 19 overs.

After the conclusion of the match, Komal Sharma took to her X handle and appreciated Riyan Parag for his consistent performances this season and wished him well for the future.

"Well played, Riyan Parag. Good going, having a good season. Long career awaits. #RCBvsRR," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag have played together for the Indian under-19 team at the World Cup in 2018 along with the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Arshdeep Singh, and Shubman Gill.

A look at Riyan Parag's stats in IPL 2024

Riyan Parag has come in for heavy criticism for his poor performances in IPL over the last few years despite getting many chances from the Rajasthan Royals franchise. He kept working hard in domestic cricket and finally repaid the faith of the RR team management by having a breakout season this year.

Playing at the No. 4 position, Parag has been the stand-out performer with bat for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, scoring 567 runs across 14 games at an average of 56.70, including four half-centuries.

He is currently third in the Orange Cap race behind Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback