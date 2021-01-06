Pravin Amre named Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach for next two seasons of the IPL 

Former India cricketer Pravin Amre was announced as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals for the next 2 seasons of the IPL on Wednesday. This is not Amre’s first stint with the Capitals. The 52-year-old served as the franchise’s head talent scout between 2014-2019.

The Delhi Capitals informed fans about Pravin Amre’s appointment through Twitter.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨



Pravin Amre rejoins Delhi Capitals for the next 2 seasons

Having previously worked as our Head Talent Scout between 2014-2019, Amre will join our existing coaching staff, as an Assistant Coach



— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 6, 2021

Speaking on his appointment, the former Mumbai cricketer said that he was grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for bringing him on board. He was quoted as telling delhicapitals.in:

“With the team having reached its very first IPL final in 2020, this is certainly an exciting time to be back there. I look forward to working with Ricky (Ponting) and all the players again.”

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra welcomed Pravin Amre back to the Delhi Capitals fold.

“Ours is a team with an Indian core, and that thought process applies to our coaching staff as well. Few coaches know the domestic cricket scene in India as thoroughly as Amre does. He has been instrumental in getting the likes of Shreyas (Iyer), Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw) to our franchise," said Dhiraj Malhotra.

Pravin Amre: Player, coach, and mentor

Pravin Amre played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for the Indian team. He scored a famous century on his Test debut against South Africa in Durban. Amre finished his career with 425 runs in Tests and 513 in ODIs.

A domestic legend, Pravin Amre featured in 86 first-class matches and amassed 5815 runs at an average of 48.86 with 17 hundreds and 25 fifties, with a best score of 246.

He coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles and has mentored some Indian players in the capacity of a personal coach, most significantly Ajinkya Rahane.

Recently, Pravin Amre revealed how Rahane took blows to his body while training in India for the Australia Tests. Amre told Sports Today:

“He made sure that he had less reaction time when he was going to prepare in those practice sessions. He was ready to take the blows on the body because he was aware that there will be sessions in Australia where he has to take blows on his body to survive that session.”

Pravin Amre will be keenly following Rahane as he leads the Indian team in the last two Tests Down Under. The skipper will be looking to emulate the series win the side achieved under Virat Kohli in 2018-19.