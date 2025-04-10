“Look at Prithvi Shaw” - Former cricketer’s blunt message to Yashasvi Jaiswal amid poor form in IPL 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali issued a stern warning to Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal after yet another poor outing in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed opener has had a poor start to the season, scoring only 107 runs at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 127.38.

Jaiswal was dismissed for six runs off seven deliveries in RR's heavy 58-run loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. He found the fielder in the deep while attempting a lofted cut shot off Arshad Khan's bowling in the early stages of the contest.

The youngster showed signs of promise with his half-century against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on April 5 but got back to right where he started following the poor knock against GT.

Basit Ali hailed Sai Sudharsan for his passion for cricket, and at the same time, mentioned how Jaiswal has lost his hunger. He opined that the RR youngster could be headed towards the same route as his Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw if he does not get his head back in the game.

"When I first saw Sai Sudharsan, I thought he was 27 or 28 years old. But, I saw one of his interviews recently, and found out he is only 23 or 24. There is cricket in his face and eyes, you can see that he loves the game very much. His goal is to be at the top," Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel (2:30).

"His stomach has filled. Jaiswal isn't focusing on cricket. This is my open message: Don't make this mistake, cricket can make you cry a lot. Look at Prithvi Shaw. Love cricket and bring that passion back, it is nowhere to be seen now. You are playing zero this year when compared to last," he added (3:40).

Prithvi Shaw rose through the ranks in the Mumbai cricketing circuit just like Yashasvi Jaiswal. The opening batter was touted for great things after guiding India to the 2018 U-19 World Cup, only for a tragic downward spiral to be unraveled.

Following numerous off-field controversies and complaints regarding poor fitness, Shaw was left out of the Mumbai domestic side midway through the 2024-25 season and also attracted no bids at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Yashasvi Jaiswal recently shifted his domestic base from Mumbai to Goa

Jaiswal's decision to switch to Goa from Mumbai in the Indian domestic circuit took the majority by surprise. According to a report by India Today, the youngster chose to leave after a fallout with veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, while also being tempted by a potential leadership role.

The timing of the move, which comes midway through the 2025 IPL, has been deemed questionable by fans and pundits. It certainly does not ease the pressure on Jaiswal, who is in desperate need of runs.

RR are next scheduled to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, April 13, in their first game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

