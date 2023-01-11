"Look at what Sachin Tendulkar has achieved; it's just remarkable" - Joe Root looks up to the legendary cricketer for adaptation and longevity 

Former England Test captain Joe Root has taken the first steps towards his return to the shortest format after securing deals with the Dubai Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the International League T20 (ILT20) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) respectively.

The Yorkshire-born player has made some serious strides in Test cricket, crossing the 10,000 run mark in June 2022. Unshackled from the burden of captaincy, Root is looking forward to making a mark in T20 cricket as well after testing the waters with a brief stint in The Hundred.

The recent set of stints in franchise T20 leagues on the subcontinent could help him prepare for the ODI World Cup, which takes place in India in the October-November window. It is to be noted that he has not been included in England's squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning on January 27.

Root stated that he wants to further develop his white-ball game and cited Sachin Tendulkar as an example, who adapted his game as T20 cricket developed during the twilight of his career. He told Zee ahead of the ILT20's commencement in the United Arab Emirates (UAE):

“I mean obviously there are some wonderful players currently playing but look at what Sachin has achieved, it’s just remarkable really, the longevity, the ability to be such a high-performing player at such a young age, and then to be able to sustain and to keep developing and moving forward in the game ."

Terming the legendary Indian cricketer as a 'standout' during the formative years of his career, Joe Root added:

“There have been times when he's carried the weight of the pressure on his shoulders, and he did it for over 20 years. He made his debut before I was born and played in my debut, and it just shows how and what he was for Indian cricket for such a long period of time."

He continued:

"Truly great at the game, someone that you know, along with many others that I was admiring as a kid, how easy it looked, and not only has he contributed to Indian cricket but also to world cricket. So yeah, definitely a standout for me as a kid growing."

Root is in sight of Sachin Tendulkar's elusive Test run tally. The former cricketer occupies the top spot with 15921 runs to his name while the 32-year-old has 10629 runs to date, having played 127 Tests.

"If there is anything that I can add to my 50-over game, it will come from playing more T20 cricket" - Joe Root

Joe Root played an instrumental role in England's triumph at the 2019 ODI World Cup. He scored two centuries and two fifites over the course of the campaign, ending the tournament as the fifth-highest run-scorer and the highest among his teammates.

Aiming to hone his ODI cricket skills with the unfamiliar situations that T20 cricket brings with it, Root said:

"I have a lot of experience in playing 50-over cricket now. I have got a good understanding of how to play in ODIs."

Root continued:

"I really want to develop my white-ball game further and if there is anything that I can add to my 50-over game, it will come from playing more T20 cricket and putting myself in situations I have not found myself frequently during the course of my career so far."

The England international was among the last-minute picks at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He was initially unsold, but was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for his base price of ₹1 crore in the final stages of the accelerated round.

The Dubai Capitals will kickstart the inaugural edition of ILT20 with a clash against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday, January 13.

Will Joe Root be able to reinvent and find his groove in the shortest format of the game? Let us know what you think.

