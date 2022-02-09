"Looking forward to bringing joy to people of Gujarat" - Shubman Gill ready to don Gujarat Titans jersey in IPL 2022

Shubman Gill has sent a message to Gujarat Titans fans ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise unveiled its name 'Gujarat Titans' on Star Sports earlier today. The team will play under Hardik Pandya's captaincy in IPL 2022. Apart from Pandya, the Titans have also signed Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan ahead of the 2022 season.

Gill posted a video on his official Instagram account today, expressing his excitement about playing for the brand new IPL franchise. Gill said:

"I am very excited to begin this IPL campaign with Gujarat Titans. I can't wait to get there on the park wearing my team's colors. I am really looking forward to giving my best and bringing joy to the people of Gujarat. Let's go Titans."

Before joining the Gujarat Titans, Gill played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He made his IPL debut in 2018 and played 58 matches for the Kolkata-based franchise.

During his stint with KKR, Gill scored 1,417 runs at an average of 31.49. He smashed 10 half-centuries and also won three Man of the Match awards. It will be exciting to see how he performs for the Gujarat Titans.

"Gujarat people ko khush rakhna"- Axar Patel sends a message to Shubman Gill

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Gujarat Titans and Axar Patel left a comment under Gill's latest Instagram post.

Gill's new franchise welcomed him with a special comment below his Instagram post while his former KKR teammate Kamlesh Nagarkoti wished him luck for his new journey.

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel, who was born in Gujarat, left the following comment under Gill's video:

"Gujarat people ko khush rakhna (laughing emoji) [Keep the people of Gujarat happy]."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Gujarat Titans will sign more players at the upcoming IPL 2022 auction. It will be interesting to see which players join Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya and Gill.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar