"Looking forward to many more memorable encounters" - Sachin Tendulkar on catching up with Sanjay Dutt at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar attended the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his family in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

During the bash, the cricket star was seen bonding with popular Indian actor Sanjay Dutt, who even dedicated a special social media post to Sachin, hailing the champion batter as a 'legend'.

Dutt wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

"Dear @sachin_rt it was amazing to have met you after so long, was lovely to meet your family as well, you are a legend and will always be one."

Replying to Dutt's post, Sachin mentioned that he looks forward to meeting the actor again in the future. The 'Master Blaster' wrote:

"Your words mean a lot, Sanjay. It's always a pleasure meeting you. Looking forward to many more memorable encounters."

It is worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar attended the pre-wedding celebration with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. He is very close to the Ambani family and has been spotted at their functions regularly.

Sachin Tendulkar shares pictures from the Ambani pre-wedding festivities

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 5, to give fans a glimpse of the fun his family had at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations.

He shared his looks from all three days, which got a big thumbs-up from his fans. The 50-year-old captioned the post:

"જામનગર અમને જામી ગયું (Jamnagar suited us well) With the ones who make every moment a celebration. Some of our moments from Jamnagar."

Sachin's son Arjun is part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad, a team owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Sachin has been associated with the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008.

The Master Blaster retired from the IPL in 2013 following Mumbai's maiden title win. Following his retirement, he was roped in as a mentor by the team management.

