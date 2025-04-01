"Looted Goenka's 27 crores" - Fans troll Rishabh Pant after yet another failure for LSG in IPL 2025 match vs PBKS

Fans went after Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant after the 27-year-old was dismissed cheaply yet again. LSG are currently playing the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Pant walked out to bat inside the powerplay after his side lost two quick wickets in no time. The 27-year-old got off the mark without any hiccups, but Pant looked to take down Glenn Maxwell on the fifth delivery he faced and failed. His half-stroke didn't have enough height and distance, and Yuzvendra Chahal took the catch convincingly at short third.

Fans were unhappy with that dismissal and slammed Rishabh Pant, with the southpaw registering three consecutive low scores in as many games. Take a look at the few posts below:

"Saar saar Punjab Kings is not a IPL team, Lolsg is best IPL team in the world. 😭 Rishabh Pant literally scored 2 runs in a pressure situation after taking 27 crores in the auction. Fact is he didn't even crossed 27 runs in this IPL," a fan said.

"Still trying to figure out what was so special about Rishabh Pant to get 27 crores. He is a terrible captain and an even worse T20 batter. What exactly did Goenka see in him to make him captain when they had Nicholas Pooran?" - another user had to say,

"Rishabh Pant in this form should be as far away from India's T20 plans as possible. Needs a lot of work on his shot selection and intent," a third user quipped.

Rishabh Pant only has 17 runs in three outings for LSG

Rishabh Pant was the most expensive player in IPL history. Source: Getty

Rishabh Pant was expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the IPL mega-auction last year. The 27-year-old received a record-breaking bid worth ₹27 crores from the Lucknow Super Giants, who acquired him successfully.

However, his start to life at a new home hasn't been as he would have expected it to be, with the former Delhi Capitals skipper accumulating only 17 runs in his first three matches. He will want to turn things around with the bat in the next game.

