“Lost 7-8 kilos” – Hardik Pandya gives massive update on Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh’s carnage

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya has made a shocking revelation about the deteriorating health of their pacer Yash Dayal following Rinku Singh’s carnage. The 29-year-old confirmed that the UP pacer has lost 7-8 kilos since his last IPL game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He added that Dayal is currently ill and will only return to GT playing XI once he recovers.

For the uninitiated, Dayal failed to defend 29 runs in the final over against KKR as Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes to produce one of the best-ever finishes in a T20 game. Since then, the speedster has missed four games on the trot.

Speaking to Star Sports after their victory against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs on Tuesday, Hardik Pandya said:

“I can’t confirm that (on his chances of playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field."

He continued:

"Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field.”

Dayal was visibly shaken after Rinku Singh’s carnage. Some GT teammates rushed to console him on the field after the nightmare. The scenes in his hometown of UP were no different. As per PTI, Yash Dayal’s father, Chandrapal Dayal, said the cricketer’s mother, Radha Dayal, stopped eating.

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans shine in the first half of IPL 2023

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans have continued to shine since lifting their maiden trophy in their debut season last year. They have so far registered five wins in their first seven games to be placed second in the points table. GT are only behind four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the basis of a net run rate (NRR) difference.

GT have already defeated IPL heavyweights MI and CSK this season. They will now look to avenge their defeat against KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

