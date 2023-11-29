English all-rounder David Willey penned a heartfelt note as he parted ways with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. The Bangalore franchise has released him after two seasons of association.

They first picked Willey at his base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. RCB then retained him for the 2023 edition of the league. Across two seasons, David Willey played 8 games, scoring 53 runs and picking up 4 wickets. He also played for CSK in 2018.

Willey took to his Instagram handle recently to bid farewell to his RCB teammates, management, and fans with a special post. He shared a picture from his time with the team and wrote:

"Loved every minute with @royalchallengersbangalore and hope to be back again in front of the @rcbiansofficial fans again in the future! Thanks for the memories!"

RCB released most of their bowlers ahead of IPL 2024 auction

RCB revealed their retention list along with nine other IPL teams on Sunday, November 26. They interestingly decided to part ways with most of their bowlers in the squad ahead of the mini-auction.

The Bangalore management released star players like Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, and Wayne Parnell. They only have two international-level bowlers, Mohammed Siraj, and Reece Topley, in the squad at the moment.

List of released players: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav.

List of retained players: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Anuj Rawat, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma and Rajan Kumar.

Do you think RCB made the right decisions while selecting the players to retain and release from the squad? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.