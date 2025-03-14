LSG coach Justin Langer grooves to popular Bollywood song amid Holi festivities [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer was hilariously seen grooving to a Bollywood song as they celebrated Holi. A video of the same was shared by the franchise's official social media handle as Langer was wearing a hat and was following someone's directions to perform the dance steps accordingly.

Langer, who had coached the Australian men's team and the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) took charge of the Super Giants ahead of IPL 2024. However, the Lucknow-based franchise failed to reach the top four despite some eye-catching performances. Nevertheless, the owners have placed faith in the former Aussie cricketer for IPL 2025.

Watch the below clip of the LSG coach dancing to a popular Bollywood song

LSG, who reached the top four in the 2022 and 2023 edition, will open their campaign this year against the Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Vishakhapatnam.

LSG shell out record-breaking amount for Rishabh Pant and appoint him skipper

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Justin Langer will work with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who was appointed as their skipper by the Super Giants for IPL 2025.

The auction held in November 2024 in Saudi Arabia saw Pant become the most expensive player in the IPL auction history, fetching ₹27 crore from the franchise. Earlier, in the same auction, Shreyas Iyer had broken Mitchell Starc's record when he went for ₹26.75 crore, shelled out by the Punjab Kings.

Pant stepped in shortly thereafter and surpassed his fellow Indian teammate. The left-handed batter had led the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition but was unsuccessful in taking them to the playoffs. However, he had a strong season with the bat, peeling off 446 runs in 13 matches at 40.54 alongside a strike rate of 155.40.

Pant, nevertheless, will be slightly short in game time as he hasn't played any competitive match since January 25. The southpaw didn't get a game during the white-ball leg at home against England nor during Champions Trophy 2025.

