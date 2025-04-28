LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and his family share some warm moments with Indian cricket legend after MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka and his family met Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar after the match against Mumbai Indians (MI). The two sides played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Goenka and his family members were seen interacting with Sachin Tendulkar at the ground. He even hugged the former Indian cricketer and his family members and were all smiles during his conversation with the legend.

Sachin was seen in MI colors as he has been associated with the franchise as a mentor over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Watch the video of the same posted by LSG on X (Twitter) below -

Sachin played six seasons of the IPL for MI from 2008 to 2013. He played 78 matches and scored 2334 runs at an average of 34.83 and a strike-rate of 119.81 with one century and 13 half-centuries to his name.

MI register fifth consecutive win in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, MI are looking unstoppable at the moment, registering their fifth consecutive win of the season after beating LSG by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

They posted a massive total of 215/7 batting first on the back of half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult then put on a show with the ball, bagging four and three wickets, respectively, as they bowled LSG out for just 161 runs in the end.

Mumbai are on a roll as they continued their winning streak, making a stellar comeback this season. Earlier, they had lost four out of their first five games and were struggling in the bottom half of the table.

However, they are now among the top contenders to make it to the playoffs with six wins and 12 points from 10 matches. With four more games to go, they will try to finish in the top two. Their next match is against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

