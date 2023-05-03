LSG seamer Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of remainder of IPL 2023 - Reports

India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to a shoulder injury that he sustained while bowling in the nets.

A report on ESPNCricinfo states that Unadkat, who endured a nasty fall in his follow-through on Sunday, April 30, will take no further part in the tournament. A video posted by the IPL's official Twitter handle showed the left-arm seamer wincing in pain before his left arm was placed in a sling.

The report further states that Unadkat is expected to be fit in time for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, in which India will play Australia at The Oval in London from June 7. He is expected to head to Bengaluru and link up with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a rehab program to get him fit in time for the WTC final.

During the match between LSG and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1, Danny Morrison, who is in India as a broadcaster for IPL 2023, mentioned that Unadkat apparently headed to Mumbai for some scans. The report went on to state that the Super Giants took the decision to withdraw the seamer from their squad upon consulting the BCCI's medical staff.

Unadkat featured in three matches in the first half of IPL 2023 but failed to take a wicket. He made his long-awaited Team India comeback during the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022, bowling with incredible control to return three wickets.

LSG will next take on Chennai Super Kings at home in IPL 2023

The Super Giants will face the Chennai Super Kings (CS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3. Having lost three home matches on the spin, LSG will be keen to return to winning ways on the back of a loss at the hands of RCB, in which tempers flared at the end of the match between some of the players.

The hosts will very likely have to do so without skipper KL Rahul, however, who sustained an injury in the last match and limped off the field clutching his left thigh. While he returned to bat at No. 11, he was unable to pull off an unlikely victory while visibly struggling to run between the wickets.

Krunal Pandya, who deputized for Rahul against RCB, is likely to lead LSG against CSK, who are looking to return to winning ways themselves having lost two matches on the bounce.

