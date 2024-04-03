LSG takes cheeky dig at Kohli, Maxwell, and Faf (K.G.F) after RCB trio's low scores in IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took a dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star batters Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis after defeating them at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

After electing to bowl first, the Royal Challengers' bowlers did a decent job to restrict the Super Giants to 181/5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran were the main men for LSG, with Glenn Maxwell proving to be the pick of the bowlers for Bengaluru.

Expand Tweet

However, Bengaluru's batting unit flopped on the night as Virat Kohli (22), Faf du Plessis (19), and Glenn Maxwell (0) combined for only 41 runs and all three returned to the pavillion inside the powerplay. RCB were eventually bowled out for 153 by LSG.

The official Twitter (now X) account of Lucknow Super Giants tweeted after the game:

"Do you want to watch KGF tonight?"

"No, thanks."

K.G.F. is the name of a popular Kannada movie by director Prashant Neel and also doubles as the initials of the three batters: Kohli, Glenn, Faf.

Mayank Yadav breathes fire again as LSG register their second win

Mayank Yadav. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav, who announced himself with an incredible spell against the Punjab Kings, was once again on song on Tuesday. The rookie fast bowler dismissed Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar. Yadav, who again earned the Player of the Match award, stated after the match that his main aim is to play for India. Yadav said:

"I feel very good, winning two POTM awards, but I'm happier we won both the matches. My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So, I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I'm focussed on."

Naveen-ul-Haq claimed a couple of scalps, while Maniraman Siddharth, Yash Thakur, and Marcus Stoinis claimed one each. This was RCB's third loss of IPL 2024, with their only victory coming against the Punjab Kings. RCB's opening two defeats came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).