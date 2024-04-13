LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a much-needed victory as they thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets. Delhi's win came in Match 26 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12.

Electing to bat first, LSG got off to a worst possible start as they lost seven wickets with just 94 runs on the board. Kuldeep Yadav spun a web as he claimed a three-wicket haul to send LSG reeling. However, a superb eighth-wicket partnership between Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan shifted the momentum to the hosts as they propelled their total to 167/7.

In reply, DC lost senior opener David Warner early on. However, their middle-order attacked and looked at ease while chasing the target. Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a brilliant half-century, meanwhile, Rishabh Pant delivered a quick-fire 41 to hand Delhi much-needed two points.

Now that the match between LSG and DC is done and dusted, here's a quick look at the match scorecard, award winners and top stats from this IPL 2024 encounter.

List of all award winners in LSG vs DC, IPL 2024

Kuldeep Yadav made his return from an injury in a remarkable fashion as he ripped through LSG's batting lineup. The wrist spinner took three prized wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and KL Rahul and returned with exceptional figures of 3/20. As a result, he was deservingly adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav (3/20)

Super Sixes of the Match: Jake Fraser-McGurk (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Prithvi Shaw (6 fours)

Electric Striker of the Match: KL Rahul (strike rate of 177.27).

LSG vs DC, Match scorecard

LSG vs DC match scorecard

KL Rahul looked good during his 22-ball 39 but failed to get a big score once again. Meanwhile, LSG's middle-order completely faltered against Kuldeep's magic, with all three of Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran going out on single digit scores.

Youngsters Ayush Badoni (55*) and Arshad Khan (20*) proved to be vital for LSG to take them to a modest first-innings total.

For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw made 32, meanwhile, David Warner got out in an on eight runs. Jake Fraser-McGurk showcased his raw talent after his 55 runs on debut. He hit five sixes and two boundaries. Skipper Rishabh Pant also batted superbly as he struck at a rate of over 170 and made 41 off 24.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match

Here's a look at the top statistics and records emerging from the LSG vs DC game of IPL 2024:

Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan joined forces to add a crucial 73* runs for the eighth wicket for LSG. Their stand is now the highest ever 8th-wicket stand in IPL history. Rishabh Pant completed his 3,000 IPL runs in his innings on Friday. He has now become the fastest Indian player to achieve 3,000 runs (in terms of balls). Pant has scored his 3,000 runs in 2028 balls. Rishabh Pant has also become the most capped player in Delhi Capitals' history. He has now featured in 104 matches, one more than Amit Mishra (103 matches).