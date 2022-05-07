LSG vs KKR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 53rd match of IPL 2022 on Saturday (May 7). LSG displaced Gujarat Titans at the top of the points table, courtesy of the victory.

After being put in to bat first, LSG got off to a horror start. Captain KL Rahul was run out by his counterpart Shreyas Iyer for a diamond duck after a grave misunderstanding with Quinton de Kock. However, Deepak Hooda (41 in 27 balls) came in and batted with positive intent to take the innings forward after Rahul's unfortunate departure.

De Kock (50) also picked up the pace and played aggressively to bring up his third half-century of the season. After the duo's departure, the middle-order batters chipped in with mini knocks to help LSG reach 176/7 after 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan then gave his side an ideal start by bowling a wicket maiden in the first over of the chase. KKR never recovered from this as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Andre Russell (45 in 19 balls) put up some fight in the Kolkata batting line-up. He played some audacious stroke-play even when wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Avesh Khan (3/19) pulled curtains on KKR's hopes by sending Russell to the pavilion in the 13th over. Jason Holder (3/31) then wrapped up the tail in the 15th over to end the match early.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Super Giants skipper KL Rahul reflected on his team's performance and said:

"Yes if you look at it, winning by 75 runs suggests that we have dominated most of the game. Started very well expect for the run-out. I knew it was going to be slow and sticky and after seeing the first couple of overs, I thought we should get around 150-160. The way Quinton and Deepak batted, they made it look easy."

He added:

"We started superbly with the ball, put it in the right areas. Really impressed, I trust them a great deal and I put a lot of trust in them. I don't know whether we're peaking at the right time but we're getting the wins and doing what is expected of us."

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. They expressed the same through some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the KKR vs LSG game:

Sagar @sagarcasm The great reunion outside the play offs The great reunion outside the play offs https://t.co/0sG8nIlAc0

Sagar @sagarcasm Gautam Gambhir after defeating KKR Gautam Gambhir after defeating KKR https://t.co/kCbwUyYAor

AnshuSRK @anshu_biswas2

#KKRvsLSG CSK & MI welcoming KKR at Airport CSK & MI welcoming KKR at Airport #KKRvsLSG https://t.co/8yqfidelio

ْ @trippymaymay_ #KKRvsLSG



Table toppers then vs Table toppers now Table toppers then vs Table toppers now #KKRvsLSGTable toppers then vs Table toppers now https://t.co/4JyKKb5aGV

