LSG vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. Both LSG and MI have played three matches each in IPL 2025, winning one and losing two.

Ad

Lucknow suffered an eight-wicket drubbing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match at home. Batting first, they were held to 171-7 as Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 44 off 30. While Pooran has been in excellent form and Mitchell Marsh has also done well, most of the others have struggled. The spotlight will be on skipper Rishabh Pant, who has failed to justify his ₹27 crore price tag.

MI go into the game against LSG having thumped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first, MI cleaned up KKR for 116 in 16.2 overs as debutant pacer Ashwani Kumar starred with 4-24. Mumbai chased down the target in 12.5 overs. Rohit Sharma (13 off 12), however, again perished cheaply after looking out of sorts.

Ad

Trending

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow have a dominant record over Mumbai in the IPL. The two sides have clashed six times in the T20 league, with LSG having a 5-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 5

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in Lucknow

Lucknow and Mumbai have met twice at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with LSG winning both the games. When the two sides clashed at the venue last year, the Super Giants registered a four-wicket win in a low-scoring game.

Ad

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians matches

Lucknow have won four of the last five matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. MI's only triumph came in May 2023 when they hammered LSG by 81 runs in the Eliminator in Chennai, with Akash Madhwal claiming 5-5.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians games.

LSG (214/6) beat MI (196/6) by 18 runs, May 17, 2024

LSG (145/6) beat MI (144/7) by 4 wickets, April 30, 2024

MI (182/8) beat LSG (101) by 81 runs, May 24, 2023

LSG (177/3) beat MI (172/5) by 5 runs, May 16, 2023

LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, April 24, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback