LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to play their first home match in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. The Rishabh Pant-led side bounced back from their narrow loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) during the opening weekend with a statement win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Despite battling an injury crisis to their pace bowling unit, the LSG bench have stepped up to make an impact. The likes of Shardul Thakur and Prince Yadav were prolific against SRH, allowing LSG to go all out in their batting with their star overseas members.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand, kickstarted their reign under Shreyas Iyer with an impressive win over the Gujarat Titans (GT). The skipper himself led from the front with a magnificent unbeaten 97, while Vijaykumar Vyshak's heroics during the death overs made the team a well-oiled unit to start things off.

Today's LSG vs PBKS toss result

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first.

"We are going to bowl first. It's a new ground, new pitch so we are going to chase. The players have the freedom to express themselves. You have to play the situation, the important goal is to win. We try to keep things simple," Iyer said during the toss.

LSG vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

PBKS made a solitary change to their winning combination, with speedster Lockie Ferguson making his debut for the franchise. The New Zealand bowler comes in place of Azmatullah Omarzai.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS Subs: Pravin Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG Subs: Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Deep.

Today's LSG vs PBKS pitch report

This marks the first match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL 2025. The ground's relatively big boundary dimensions makes it a standout from the rest. A fresh pitch is on offer after the venue last hosted a match during the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).

"70 meters and 68 meters square on either side, 74 meters straight. Red soil pitch so there will be a little more pace and bounce. Very even covering of grass. Not going to be a great deal of seam movement or spin. This looks absolutely glorious to bat on. The team that wins the toss will definitely chase. This wicket should stay good all night long," Deep Dasgupta and Graeme Swann dissected the pitch ahead of the contest.

Today's LSG vs PBKS match players list

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

LSG vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Vinod Seshan

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

