LSG vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd match of IPL 2022 on Friday (April 29). The Lucknow-based franchise has moved to third position in the points table courtesy of this victory.

After being put in to bat first, LSG lost their skipper KL Rahul (6) in the third over. Quinton de Kock (46) and Deepak Hooda (34) then combined to put on an 85-run partnership to stabilize the innings after an early wicket.

At 98/1 in the 13th over, the Super Giants looked to be on course to set a decent target. PBKS medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma dismissed De Kock at this juncture to give his side a much-needed breakthrough.

The complexion of the match changed drastically from here as the LSG batters fell like a pack of cards. They were 111/6 in the 16th over after losing five wickets for just 13 runs.

The tailenders then added a few crucial runs down the order to give some respectability to LSG's total as they managed to reach 153/8 after 20 overs. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four key wickets during the first innings.

Mayank Agarwal (25) got his side off to a decent start with a flurry of boundaries in the chase. However, he could not sustain the scoring rate for a longer period as he perished in the fifth over. The hero of the previous game Shikhar Dhawan (5 in 15 balls), never got going for Punjab in this contest. His painful stay at the crease ended when Ravi Bishnoi cleaned him up in the seventh over.

The LSG bowlers kept the batters on a tight leash by pegging away with wickets at regular intervals. Jonny Bairstow (32) tried to salvage the innings by getting set at one end but failed to do so. Dushmanta Chameera dismissed him in the 16th over to deliver the decisive blow to Punjab Kings.

PBKS needed 49 runs in the last four overs with four wickets in hand. They could reach only 133/8 in the end and lost the match by 20 runs.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Neel Patel @NeelPatel189 Deepak hooda waiting in the dressing room for Krunal during innings break Deepak hooda waiting in the dressing room for Krunal during innings break https://t.co/u0zYF5p7pI

Ganesh Shelke @ganeshshelke272 Krunal Pandya when Hooda went for that suicidal second run Krunal Pandya when Hooda went for that suicidal second run https://t.co/KJHTkVR700

Hemant @Sportscasmm #PBKSvLSG #LSGvsPBKS #Bairstow



Mayank Agarwal after losing getting up to celebrate victory of his best friend KL Rahul: Mayank Agarwal after losing getting up to celebrate victory of his best friend KL Rahul: #PBKSvLSG #LSGvsPBKS #BairstowMayank Agarwal after losing getting up to celebrate victory of his best friend KL Rahul: https://t.co/hqupqlnyCd

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #PBKSvLSG KL Rahul-6(11), Shikhar Dhawan-5(15) and Livingstone-18(16)... sums up the day NBDC department having today🤩, Academy senior officials recieved them from TukTuk Airport KL Rahul-6(11), Shikhar Dhawan-5(15) and Livingstone-18(16)... sums up the day NBDC department having today🤩, Academy senior officials recieved them from TukTuk Airport ❤️#PBKSvLSG https://t.co/p4gX99I67H

karen :) @kraxxx1211 @PunjabKingsIPL Seeing punjab kings fans ranting about the possibility of doing this or that is the most funniest thing I've seen in any teams comment section. @PunjabKingsIPL Seeing punjab kings fans ranting about the possibility of doing this or that is the most funniest thing I've seen in any teams comment section. https://t.co/t27F5JkQfG

Edited by Ritwik Kumar