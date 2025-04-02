LSG vs PBKS: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) made it two wins in a row to kickstart their 2025 IPL season with a comfortable eight-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match took place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1.

Ad

Both teams entered the game full of confidence with wins in their previous outings. LSG rebounded from a heartbreaking loss in their opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) with a comprehensive win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Meanwhile, PBKS won their lone match this season against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Coming to this encounter, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first in the first game at Lucknow this season. His bowlers were immediately on the money, with the in-form Arshdeep Singh removing dangerman Mitchell Marsh for a duck in the first over.

Ad

Trending

In walked Nicholas Pooran to join Aiden Markram. The duo settled things down with a 31-run partnership off 19 deliveries before the latter fell in the penultimate ball of the fourth over. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant followed soon, continuing his poor start to IPL 2025 with a 5-ball two. At 35/3 in the fifth over, the home side were staring down the barrel.

However, Pooran continued his excellent form and scored a well-paced 30-ball 44 before being dismissed in the 12th over. Ayush Badoni took over after Pooran's departure with a defiant 41 off 33 deliveries to take LSG past the 150-run mark.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A 12-ball 27 from Abdul Samad at No.7 helped LSG finally reach a competitive 171/7 in 20 overs.

For PBKS, five of the six bowlers who bowled picked up at least a wicket, with Arshdeep leading the way with figures of 3/43 in his four overs.

Prabhsimran Singh's heroics propel PBKS to massive win

Expand Tweet

Ad

LSG's final total of 171/7 in 20 overs was considered by most as a competitive one on a tacky Lucknow surface. However, PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh had other ideas as he smashed a brilliant 69 off 34 deliveries to propel his side to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

After his opening partner, Priyansh Arya, fell for 8 in the third over of the run-chase, Prabhsimran went on a counterattacking barrage. He reached his half-century off just 23 balls. The 24-year-old was well-supported by skipper Shreyas Iyer, who helped himself to a second consecutive half-century.

Ad

Coming off a match-winning 97* in PBKS' season opener against GT, Iyer continued his imperious form to finish unbeaten on 52 from 30 deliveries. Finally, the cherry on top of the cake was PBKS' Impact Sub, Nehal Wadhera finishing things off with a blistering 25-ball 43*.

PBKS achieved the target in just 16.2 overs to make it two wins in as many games and find themselves second on the IPL 2025 points table.

LSG vs PBKS: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer were involved in a match-winning 84-run partnership [Credit: Getty]

There was little surprise that Prabhsimran Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent 69, which included nine boundaries and three maximums. The young opener fought off competition for the award from skipper Shreyas Iyer (52*) and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3 for 43).

PBKS will be looking to make it three out of three when they play next against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their home opener in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback