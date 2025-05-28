LSG vs RCB (27/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With the win, RCB also confirmed a place in the top two and will now face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1. Bengaluru also created history, becoming the first team to win all their away matches in the league stage of the T20 league.

Set a target of 228, RCB gunned down the total in 18.4 overs to register their highest successful chase in the history of the IPL. Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma was the chief architect of the historic triumph, hammering a spectacular 85* off 33 balls, which featured eight fours and six sixes. Jitesh's knock overshadowed a brilliant hundred from LSG skipper Rishabh Pant (118* off 61) earlier in the day.

RCB got off to a solid start in the chase as Phil Salt (30 off 19) and Virat Kohli (54 off 30) added 61 inside the powerplay. The innings, however, lost steam as Bengaluru lost some big wickets to slip to 123-4. Jitesh and Mayank Agarwal (41* off 23), however, featured in a sensational fifth-wicket stand of 107* to lift their side to a famous win.

There was a big moment in the game in the 17th over when Jitesh reverse-swept one from Digvesh Rathi to point. It was, however, a back foot no ball. The RCB captain slammed the free-hit delivery from the LSG leggie for a six. He then took on Will O’Rourke in the next over and clobbered him for two fours and two sixes. Fittingly, Jitesh hit the winning runs, slamming a six off Ayush Badoni.

Rishabh Pant ton lifts LSG to 227-3

Batting first, LSG posted an impressive total of 227-3 as their skipper Pant led the way with a superb hundred. The left-handed batter, who had been struggling for runs right through IPL 2025, finally came to the party, hammering 11 fours and eight sixes in his wonderful innings.

Sent into bat, LSG lost Matthew Breetzke for 14, as he was cleaned up by Nuwan Thushara. Mitchell Marsh (67 off 37) and Pant then featured in a blazing 152-run partnership for the second wicket. The LSG skipper brought up his hundred in the 18th over with a four off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and celebrated with a somersault.

LSG vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Pant scored a brilliant hundred for LSG, but Jitesh was outstanding in the chase. Marsh, Kohli and Agarawal also played crucial knocks in the high-scoring clash. Among bowlers, Thushara (1-26) was economical.

Jitesh was named Player of the Match for his sensational effort under pressure.

