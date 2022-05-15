LSG vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) notched up a comfortable 24-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 63rd match of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 15). RR have now equaled LSG's point tally of 16 and risen to second position in the points table.

RR captain Sanju Samson went against the common trend by choosing to bat first after winning the toss in this game. The Royals received a huge blow early in the innings as Avesh Khan cleaned up Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler (2) in the third over with just 11 runs on the board.

Yashashvi Jaiswal (41) and Sanju Samson (32) played an attacking brand of cricket and managed to rebuild the innings after Buttler's wicket.

Just when the partnership between the duo started looking ominous, Jason Holder broke it by dismissing Sanju Samson in the ninth over. Jaiswal also followed his skipper to the pavilion soon after, leaving RR in a spot of bother.

Devdutt Padikkal's (39) breezy cameo helped RR maintain a healthy scoring rate in that phase of the innings even though they lost multiple wickets.

Other batters also chipped in with mini knocks to help the Rajasthan Royals reach 178/6 after 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG.

In the chase, RR pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna bowled the first six overs in tandem and destroyed the opponent's top order. Super Giants were reeling at 34/3 after six overs, with KL Rahul (10), Quinton de Kock (7), and Ayush Badoni (0) back in the hut.

Deepak Hooda (59) and Krunal Pandya (25) managed to calm things down with their 65-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Ravichandran Ashwin (1/24) dismissed Krunal Pandya in the 14th over to put his side ahead in the contest.

In the last six overs, LSG needed 81 runs with six wickets intact.

RR bowlers continued their good work in the death overs as they restricted LSG to 154/8 in 20 overs, 25 runs short of the target. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked up two wickets apiece and played a crucial role in Rajasthan's defense.

LSG vs RR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. They expressed their reactions through some interesting memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm LSG dressing room after the match LSG dressing room after the match https://t.co/rrFSlDjrMp

Md Raba Husain @raba_husain Jos Buttler in :-



1st half of IPL 2nd half of IPL Jos Buttler in :- 1st half of IPL 2nd half of IPL https://t.co/Uh66rCBg0o

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy , academy is proud of you, keep it up #LSGvRR Well done KL Rahul, epic knocks like 10(19) after being in form is rare, academy is proud of you, keep it up Well done KL Rahul, epic knocks like 10(19) after being in form is rare🙈, academy is proud of you, keep it up🔥😍 #LSGvRR https://t.co/P53T7zARJE

Edited by Arjun Panchadar