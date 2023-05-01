Lucknow Super Giants seamer Jaydev Unadkat sustains shoulder injury during a net session on Sunday

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Jaydev Unadkat suffered a shoulder injury while bowling in the nets on Sunday ahead of facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The left-arm seamer sustained the injury as his left foot got stuck on the rope that keeps the nets up and standing.

As a result, the first-class veteran suffered a nasty fall on his elbow and had a sling on his arm alongside an ice pack on his shoulder. According to ESPN Cricinfo, he will remain in Lucknow for now and is in touch with BCCI's medical staff, awaiting a word on whether he will travel to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru or anywhere else for further consultation. While the Saurashtra cricketer's shoulder remains sour, it is not dislocated.

Nevertheless, the Indian team will be anxiously waiting on his injury status, given Unadkat is in the 15-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month. The 31-year-old returned to the Test team after 12 years and played in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, taking three wickets in India's come-from-behind victory.

"He is at a stage where he must play regularly" - Wasim Akram wants Jaydev Unadkat to play in the WTC final

Wasim Akram. (Image Credits: Getty)

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda, Wasim Akram, who worked with Jaydev Unadkat during IPL, believes the left-arm seamer must play in the WTC final, given the favourable conditions and his experience. He said:

"He is at a stage where he must play regularly because his first-class performances have been good and his team won the Ranji Trophy. Jaydev Unadkat was also the captain. When I met him, he was 18 years old and wanted to keep learning. He was a very humble boy and keen to learn. I would like to see Unadkat playing for India and there are chances of him being successful, given the ball swings at The Oval."

India have selected five pacers in their 15-man squad for the WTC final against Australia at The Oval, beginning on June 7th.

