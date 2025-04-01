Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and PBKS's last match in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. The two teams have met four times in the T20 league, with the Super Giants leading Punjab by 3-1. LSG beat PBKS by 21 runs in their last IPL meeting, match number 11, last year.

Batting first, the Super Giants put up 199/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock provided a cracking start with a quickfire 54 runs off 38 balls. Nicholas Pooran also smashed 42 off 21 deliveries, but the other top-order batters failed to deliver. Later, Krunal Pandya struck 43 off 22, including two maximums and four boundaries, to take the team to a handsome total.

Sam Curran emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Punjab, returning with three wickets. Arshdeep Singh also bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar scalped one apiece.

In response, Punjab managed 178/5. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan provided a promising start, scoring 70 off 50 balls, comprising three sixes and seven boundaries. He shared a 102-run partnership with Harpreet Brar, who scored 42 off 29 deliveries. Liam Livingstone and Harpreet Brar also chipped in with 28 (17) and 19 (7), respectively.

Mayank Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, returning with three wickets, while Mohsin Khan bagged two wickets.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL match

LSG beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in their last IPL outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27. This was their first win of the season following a one-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the 2025 campaign.

Asked to bat first, the Super Giants restricted LSG to 190/9 in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur struck twice to dent the SunRisers' start, dismissing Abhishek Sharma (run-a-ball 6) and Ishan Kishan (golden duck) early. Travis Head, however, continued his impressive run, scoring a quickfire 47 runs off 28 balls, comprising three maximums and five boundaries, to keep up the scoring rate.

Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen, and Aniket Verma chipped in with 32 (18), 26 (17), and 36 (13), respectively. Later, skipper Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel added 18 (4) and 12* (11), respectively, to take the team to a fighting total.

Thakur emerged as the leading wicket-taker, finishing with excellent figures of 4/34 in his four overs. Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prince Yadav picked up one wicket apiece for the Super Giants.

In response, LSG achieved the target comfortably, with 23 balls to spare. Aiden Markram perished cheaply, perishing for just one run. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh then shared a 116-run partnership for the second wicket to keep Lucknow ahead in the chase. Pooran smashed 70 off 26, comprising six maximums and as many fours. Marsh also struck 52 off 31 with the help of two maximums and seven boundaries.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Abdul Samad also contributed 15 (15), 13* (7), and 22* (8), respectively, to take the team past the finish line.

The SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins picked up two wickets, while Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa, and Harshal Patel shared one scalp apiece.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL game

PBKS beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs in a high-scoring thriller to begin their IPL 2025 campaign in Ahmedabad on March 25.

Asked to bat first, Punjab posted 243/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Kagiso Rabada struck early, dismissing Prabhsimran Singh for just five runs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya then delivered with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 97 (42) and 47 (23), respectively. Azmatullah Omarzai and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with 16 (15) and 20 (15), respectively, in the middle phase.

Later, Shashank Singh provided the finishing touches with 44* off 16 deliveries, hitting two maximums and six boundaries. Sai Kishore emerged as the leading wicket-taker for GT, finishing with figures of 3/30. Rashid Khan and Rabada picked up one wicket each.

Chasing 244, the Titans put up a fight but fell short by 11 runs, managing 232/5. Opener Sai Sudharsan led the chase with a brilliant 74 off 41 deliveries, including six maximums and five boundaries. He also shared a 61-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill (33 off 14) for the opening stand.

Jos Buttler smashed a quickfire 54 off 33 balls, a knock laced with two sixes and four boundaries. Sherfane Rutherford produced a late fight with 44 off 28, comprising three maximums and four boundaries.

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for Punjab, returning with figures of 2/36 in his four overs. Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen also shared one wicket apiece.

