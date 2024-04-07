Lucknow weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the LSG vs GT match in IPL 2024?

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with last year's runner-up Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

LSG have performed well so far in this year's cash-rich league. They have won two out of three matches and are placed fourth on the points table. The Super Giants will come into this game on the back of a convincing 28-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They successfully defended 183 runs to pick up their second victory of the season.

Gujarat Titans have blown hot and cold so far in IPL 2024 with two wins and as many defeats from four games. They are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and will be desperate to climb up the ladder with a win over LSG. They lost to Punjab Kings in a close game in their last outing, failing to defend 199 runs.

Both teams will be determined to register a win, and the weather will play a significant role. Much to the delight of players from both camps, there is no chance of precipitation at all on Sunday in Lucknow. The cloud cover is also expected to be very little, thus, a full 40 overs is on the cards.

Moreover, the temperature is also likely to be pleasant. It will be around 33 degrees Celsius during the start of the game, but will go down to 27-28 degrees as the game progresses.

"Enjoying seeing him bowl from probably 20 yards behind the stumps" - LSG skipper KL Rahul praises youngster Mayank Yadav

Young Lucknow pacer Mayank Yadav has been the find of IPL 2024 so far. He has impressed everyone with his raw pace and ability to stick to good lines and lengths. The right-arm pacer has scalped six wickets from two games so far, and has won the Player of the Match awards in both those games.

LSG skipper KL Rahul was full of praise for the youngster and said he likes to see him bowl but from well behind the stumps.

"Enjoying seeing him bowl from probably 20 yards behind the stumps, that's where I'd like to be when he's bowling," Rahul told reporters.

