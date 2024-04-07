"Mahipal Lomror plays on this pitch in domestic cricket" - Irfan Pathan questions RCB for omitting left-hander from IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for not picking Mahipal Lomror in the IPL 2024 game against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in Jaipur. The former World Cup-winner reckons Indian coaches should be part of the thinktank to avoid such mistakes.

Lomror has made critical contributions this season. The left-hander made a brisk 17 off 8 in RCB's win over the Punjab Kings, followed by three fours and as many boundaries in a 13-ball 33 against the Lucknow Super Giants, albeit in a losing cause.

Pathan tweeted:

"Mahipal Lomror plays on this pitch in the domestic cricket n he wasn’t part of the playing 11. He has shown some form too. Indian coaches needs to get involve in the ipl so these basic mistakes doesn’t happen. This is just one example."

Instead, Bengaluru played the 23-year-old batter Saurav Chauhan. While RCB captain Faf du Plessis said that Chauhan is a promising talent, the left-hander managed only 9 off 6.

Jos Buttler's century consigns RCB to third straight defeat in IPL 2024

The 19th game of IPL 2024 saw the Royal Challengers slump to their third straight defeat and fourth overall, while the Rajasthan Royals maintained their winning streak. After losing the toss, Virat Kohli scored a masterful hundred, as his unbeaten 113* guided the visitors to 183-3 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second ball of their chase for a duck, the Royals were well on track. A 147-run stand between Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson put the inaugural IPL champions in pole position for victory.

While the Royals lost a few wickets, Buttler hit a six to take his side to victory and bring up his sixth IPL hundred in his 100th game. Rajasthan took 19.1 overs to chase down the target.