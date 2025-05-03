“Mai darr gaya” - Harbhajan Singh recalls in front of Ambati Rayudu their ugly on-field fight during RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled an ugly on-field fight that he had with Ambati Rayudu amid the IPL 2025 season. Harbhajan and Rayudu were commentating during the IPL 2025 game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ad

Rayudu stated that if there were seniors of his era on the ground, no one could even look into their eyes during the game. To this, Harbhajan Singh reminded him of an on-field fight which the two had when they were playing together for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

"Ek baar maine kiya tha Rayudu aya tha meri taraf yaar ruko dikhata hu tumhe mai, mai darr gaya, mai kaha bhai ruk jao (I had done it once Rayudu come towards me saying wait i'll show you, I got scared I said brother wait)," Harbhajan recalled.

Ad

Trending

Watch their conversation posted by a user on Instagram below -

Ad

About the game, Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by a massive 100-run margin in Jaipur to go the top of the table.

Harbhajan Singh's IPL record with Mumbai Indians

Harbhajan Singh made his IPL debut in 2008 with the Mumbai Indians. The former spinner played ten seasons for them till 2017, playing key roles in their multiple title wins during the period.

He had a stellar career with the Mumbai Indians in his IPL journey. Harbhajan played 136 matches for MI and bagged 127 wickets at an average of 26.78, strike-rate of 22.98, and economy rate of 6.99 with best figures of 5/18.

Ad

His best season for Mumbai Indians in the IPL came in 2013 when they won their first title. He had picked up 24 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 19 and economy rate of 6.51.

Overall, he ended up with 163 matches in his IPL career, playing for teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well. He picked up a total of 150 wickets and is among the successful spinners in the history of the league as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More