“Mai darr gaya” - Harbhajan Singh recalls in front of Ambati Rayudu their ugly on-field fight during RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled an ugly on-field fight that he had with Ambati Rayudu amid the IPL 2025 season. Harbhajan and Rayudu were commentating during the IPL 2025 game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Rayudu stated that if there were seniors of his era on the ground, no one could even look into their eyes during the game. To this, Harbhajan Singh reminded him of an on-field fight which the two had when they were playing together for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
"Ek baar maine kiya tha Rayudu aya tha meri taraf yaar ruko dikhata hu tumhe mai, mai darr gaya, mai kaha bhai ruk jao (I had done it once Rayudu come towards me saying wait i'll show you, I got scared I said brother wait)," Harbhajan recalled.
Watch their conversation posted by a user on Instagram below -
About the game, Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by a massive 100-run margin in Jaipur to go the top of the table.
Harbhajan Singh's IPL record with Mumbai Indians
Harbhajan Singh made his IPL debut in 2008 with the Mumbai Indians. The former spinner played ten seasons for them till 2017, playing key roles in their multiple title wins during the period.
He had a stellar career with the Mumbai Indians in his IPL journey. Harbhajan played 136 matches for MI and bagged 127 wickets at an average of 26.78, strike-rate of 22.98, and economy rate of 6.99 with best figures of 5/18.
His best season for Mumbai Indians in the IPL came in 2013 when they won their first title. He had picked up 24 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 19 and economy rate of 6.51.
Overall, he ended up with 163 matches in his IPL career, playing for teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well. He picked up a total of 150 wickets and is among the successful spinners in the history of the league as well.
