“Main sundar nahin dikhta?” - Ishant Sharma’s hilarious banter with teammate ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Ishant Sharma had a light-hearted banter with teammate Anuj Rawat during their flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru. Rawat offered to click photos of Sharma on the flight, which led to a funny exchange between the two.

GT have reached Bengaluru for their first away fixture of IPL 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday, April 2. While on their flight to the Karnataka capital, wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat filmed a vlog and interacted with his teammates.

The vlog, shared by GT, started with Anuj jokingly suggesting he was jealous of Ishant. While Anuj does not share the reason, Ishant gets up from his seat and tells the GT camera team to record what happens next.

Later in the vlog, Anuj went to click photos of Ishant, when the fast bowler jokingly asked:

"Wicketkeeping chhod di kya? (Did you leave wicketkeeping?)"

Anuj replied that he was a wicketkeeper only on the ground. He then requested Ishant to pose, saying that the photos clicked on his camera always came out great. To this, Ishant hilariously responded:

"Matlab tera kehna hai ki main sundar nahin dikhta. (You mean to say that I don't look nice)."

You can watch the banter between Ishant and Anuj at the start of the video. The part where Anuj goes to click photos of Ishant starts from the 1:25 mark.

Can Ishant Sharma help the Gujarat Titans record their 2nd consecutive win in IPL 2025?

Ishant Sharma made his debut for Gujarat Titans against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 29. He bowled two overs and returned figures of 0/17.

Considering that he did a decent job with the ball, Sharma could retain his place for the next match against RCB.

Ishant Sharma has played a lot of cricket with RCB star Virat Kohli for India and Delhi.

