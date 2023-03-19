The world's largest sporting market, the USA, is set to host its inaugural T20 League, Major League Cricket, in the summer of 2023. The league is set to take place from July 13 to 30, 2023.

Six teams will take on each other in the inaugural season: Texas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington. The matches will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas, with Church Street Park in North Carolina as the secondary venue.

The IPL Franchises have taken ownership of four of the six teams. The Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals have taken ownership of the teams from Los Angeles, Texas, New York, and Seattle respectively.

Earlier, KKR owner Shahrukh Khan shared his excitement at T20 Leagues becoming global and the Knight Riders being part of MLC 2023.

The Inaugural season of the MLC comprises 19 matches between the six teams, with the final scheduled to be played on July 30.

Major League Cricket 2023 Draft Details

The Major League Cricket Draft is set to take place at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on March 19. Each squad can comprise between 15 and 18 players, with a maximum of nine overseas players.

While the playing eleven will require teams to have at least six American players, the signings of overseas players will be done directly by the franchises and will not be done as part of the draft.

The Seattle franchise has the first pick in the Draft, followed by Washington, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Texas based on the order draw held on March 13.

Some of the most prominent overseas names expected to partake in the Draft include Unmukt Chand, Corey Anderson, and Liam Plunkett. Teams will have up to USD 800,000 for Overseas signings and USD 300,000 for local signings.

Major League Cricket 2023 Draft: Timing and Telecast Details

The live telecast of the Major league Cricket Draft is on Monday at 6 AM IST on March 20.

While the MLC network will live stream the event on their YouTube channel, Indian viewers can watch the live telecast on Channel Sports 18-1 or live streaming on Jio Cinema from 6 AM IST on March 20.

The 19-day season in the Americas is widely expected to be the next transformative step in globalizing T20 Cricket and distinguishing Cricket across the largest sporting markets in the world.

